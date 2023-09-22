Ukrenergo resumes operation of energy facility damaged by Russian missile strike a day ago

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, resumed operation of an energy facility that was damaged during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 21 September.

Source: Ukrenergo on Telegram

Details: At the same time, the effects of this damage on consumers were negligible.

Quote: "The operation of an energy facility that was damaged during a massive missile attack on 21 September has been restored. Yesterday morning, a short-term shutdown of the high-voltage overhead power line was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast," Ukrenergo reported.

It is also reported that, at the moment, due to Russian hostilities and other reasons, 411 settlements remain without electricity.

"Due to attacks, there is new damage to the power networks in the contact-line areas in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts. Power restoration takes place in a safe situation and with the permission of the military," the company stated.

On 21 September, to balance the power system, which is usual for this time of the year, work on generating from renewable energy sources was limited from 12:15 to 13:20 with a maximum capacity of 300 MW per hour.

On Friday 22 September, according to Ukrenergo, electricity exports to Slovakia continued with a total volume of 562 MWh and a maximum capacity of up to 200 MW in some hours.

"Exports today are made to Slovakia and Moldova. The total volume is 4,807 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 398 MW in some hours," the company informed.

Background:

As a result of the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 21 September, a hit to the energy infrastructure was recorded. In particular, in one of the regions, a 330 kV substation was damaged, while a 110 kV overhead power line was affected in Kyiv Oblast.

