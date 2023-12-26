Ukrnafta unleashes additional 50 tons of daily oil production with new well launch in eastern Ukraine

Ukrnafta has commissioned a high-yield oil well in eastern Ukraine, boosting its daily oil production by an impressive 51.4 tons. The initial flow rate of the extracted oil is notably water-free, marking a significant achievement for the company.

Ukrnafta implemented cutting-edge techniques during the drilling process, including using a specially formulated drilling fluid based on a foundational composition. This innovative approach was applied up to a depth of 2013 meters, according to Ukrnafta's press service. This advanced drilling fluid not only contributed to a reduction in the cavernosity coefficient of the wellbore, but also resulted in substantial cost savings on chemical reagents and materials, amounting to millions of hryvnias.

Ukrnafta CEO Serhiy Koretsky provided insights into the project: "The total depth of the new exploratory well reaches an impressive 2919 meters. The initial flow rate, which is 51.4 tons per day, consists of practically water-free oil, with a minimal 2-3% water content."

Koretsky said the promising deposit was discovered within the Serpukhiv formations, identified between 2,894 and 2,898 meters. The wellbore section uncovered three additional prospective deposits within the Serpukhiv and Bashkir formations. Consequently, after exploring these underlying deposits, the company plans to drill a horizontal section of the well to tap into the oil reserves in the Bashkir formations.

