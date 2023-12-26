Ukrposhta overcomes border obstacles with rail delivery for international parcels

Ukrposhta finds a way to deliver international parcels to Ukraine despite blocked borders

Ukraine’s national postal operator Ukrposhta has devised a strategic logistical solution to navigate the challenges of blockaded border checkpoints and ensure the delivery of international parcels to Ukraine, in collaboration with Estonia's Omniva and the Slovak company Interport.

Rail freight transit is first for the postal service since 2002, according to Ukrposhta's press service.

The solution was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Ukrainian Railways, Omniva, and Ukrposhta, with the Ukrainian postal service using its Estonian counterpart as a crucial transit partner in facilitating the delivery of parcels from global marketplaces, including prominent Chinese online stores.

Read also: Ukraine’s Nova Poshta blows by pre-war profits, makes almost $90 million in 2023 — 5x pre-war level

With most automobile border crossing points to Poland and Slovakia blocked and the remaining open points witnessing escalating queues, Ukrposhta is adapting to the challenges by utilizing railway delivery.

Railway delivery offers a distinct advantage over road transportation, enabling parcels to cross borders within a day. This efficient mode of transport is especially critical in handling elevated peak volumes following seasonal sales on international trading platforms.

Read also: World-famous Christmas ad song performed by Ukrainian soldiers goes viral – video

In a trial run, Omniva and Ukrposhta collaborated to deliver three rail cars containing nearly 80,000 parcels from customers of global marketplaces. Ukrposhta says this transport solution allows companies to operate independently of border conditions, ensuring the smooth delivery of any parcel volume for Ukrposhta's customers.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine