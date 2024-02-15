Ukrposhta postal service targeting complete automation of parcel sorting by mid-2024

Ukrposhta plans to automate 100% of its logistics capacities to abandon manual sorting and increase productivity and quality of sorting eightfold by mid-2024, Ukraine’s national post reported on Facebook on Feb. 15.

"Ukrposhta has completed the installation of automated sorting lines at the Kyiv-Pravyi logistics terminal," the statement reads.

“The new equipment for sorting lines for international, small and large parcels at this terminal allows processing 18,000 parcels per hour and about 400,000 parcels per day.”

The terminal has three automated sorting lines: for international shipments, and small and large parcels. The salaries of the terminal employees have more than doubled since the installation of the new equipment.

The transformation of Ukrposhta's logistics network is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

100% of the facilities will be automated in the process. The automated lines will be installed in six sorting terminals (in Odesa, Kyiv-Lviv, Dnipro, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi). Another 14-16 Ukrposhta logistics centers in regional centers and major cities will receive smaller automated lines for sorting parcels and small items, which will allow them to abandon manual sorting.

Upon completion of the transformation of the logistics network, its total capacity will be up to 2 million shipments per day, the company said.

Ukrposhta is installing conveyor equipment from Ukrainian manufacturer Ukrainian Intelligent Systems at its terminals.

The UIS Tilt tray sorter is a sorter developed by Ukrainian engineers. More than 90% of its components are manufactured at 10 different industrial enterprises in Ukraine, and the sorting is managed by its own Oracle-based software.

The Nova Poshta group of companies reported changing its name earlier. Ukraine’s largest private postal and courier company intends to invest 7 billion hryvnias ($183.7 million) in the country in 2024.

Another postal operator Meest earlier launched the ability to receive and send parcels in all Silpo supermarkets.

Ukrposhta increased its revenues by 1.9 billion hryvnias ($49.9 million) to 11.9 billion hryvnias ($312.4 million) in 2023, exceeding the previous record level of 11.1 billion hryvnias ($291.4 million) in 2021.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine