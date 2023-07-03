How Ukrzaliznytsia and bed linen manufacturers discussed new contracts — NV report

Ukrzaliznytsia bedding

Senior management of Ukrzaliznytsia – Ukraine’s railway operator – as part of changes in its procurement policy, began a series of meetings with suppliers. NV Business went behind the scenes to observe one of these negotiating rounds with manufacturers and suppliers of bed linen.

A month ago, the new chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Lyashchenko announced a change of course in the company's procurement: from the revision of tender contracts to new appointments among the company’s top management.

Lyashchenko’s innovation was to hold public meetings with suppliers of various products. The stated goal: to increase the number of bidders by eliminating discriminatory conditions that stymied competition.

NV Business attended a meeting with bed linen suppliers on June 23. We explain what made this event so noteworthy, what the parties talked about, and what will happen for passengers.

Spoiler alert: it was hotly contested.

Buildup: What should towels look like?

The main hall of the business lounge of the Kyiv Central Railway Station is filled with people. The people inside are not VIP passengers waiting for their trains, but manufacturers and suppliers of bed linens, along with Ukrzaliznytsia managers and several journalists.

Most of the two-hour meeting was held in the traditional format of negotiations between manufacturer and customer. But from time to time, there was heated verbal sparring between UZ’s representatives and some of the suppliers which resembled a Hollywood blockbuster in its intensity.

Everything began calmly. The discussion was kicked off by Orest Lohunov, member of UZ’s board responsible for procurement.

— I end each such meeting with a question: which of you will definitely not participate in the tender? Usually, one person out of 20 raises their hand. But in fact, only 2-3 end up participating in the contract auction. Now there is a tender for UAH 60 million ($1.6 million), who wants to supply coarse calico fabric for our sleeping cars?

UZ’s guests showed practically no reaction, and it seemed that everyone was looking at each other. Therefore, the railway workers moved on to the main issues – the search for technical specifications that could limit competition.

The baton then went to Olexandr Pertsovsky, who is responsible for UZ’s passenger transportation. It is his branch that is the direct customer of bed linen sets, pillows, and mattresses. “Is there anything that is limiting competition in tenders for calico and satin?” he asked.

The vendors were silent. Suddenly, one of them proposed to change the size of terry towels for sleeping cars (SC). It turned out that different standards now apply in cars of different classes. “You changed the size of towels for reserved seats and compartments — 40×70 cm, and left it as 40×80 for SC,” explained a representative of Textile Center Ukraine, “This is a non-standard size that only you have, and this leads to higher production costs because of the characteristics of the machines.”

Pertsovsky consulted with his colleagues and immediately agreed to move to a uniform towel size.

“But we are worried that while the size will decrease, the price will not. Can you promise to reduce the price?” Lohunov asked, recalling that journalists were sitting in the hall.

“Yes, we are saying it publicly.” the manufacturer responded.

The hottest negotiations: Durable mattresses and pillows

After that, UZ’s top managers suggested focusing on possible restriction of competition, and leaving the topic of “product development” for a separate meeting. Although most of the discussion questions still concerned the characteristics of the linen included in the tender documentation: the color of the towels, the piping on the pillowcases, the temperature range for washing and drying, and the like.

“You wrote that the color should be set according to the color coordinates (a method for determining whether a product matches a customer’s color requirements). But this approach is used by only one manufacturer – Teksika. That’s their tech!” said Volodymyr Martsenyuk, Managing Partner of the company Domashniy Tekstil.

UZ’s representatives were surprised to hear that they had made these changes after the suppliers’ proposal at the previous meeting. Together, they recalled that it was a representative from Teksika who had made this proposal, and that it could really cause difficulties for others. After a short discussion, they decided to add both color definition options to the technical requirements: both color coordinates and more common pantones.

It became clear that the behavior of linen suppliers was markedly different. Some of them were very active, constantly reminding how NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) representatives visit them for checks:

“They left UZ for us and now they do not leave!” one of the participants exclaimed.

“You’re scaring off new suppliers with your activity,” UZ’s representatives tried to joke, pointing to the second half of the hall, which was sitting silently. As it turned out later, these were representatives of companies that in recent years had not supplied linen for trains and did not even participate in tenders. But they were interested in the opportunity.

“No, I just want to explain why manufacturers don't come to your tenders!” Martsenyuk snapped. But his heated tone and the UZ team’s rigid attitudes towards his attempts to convey his idea meant that he was not always able to fully express his thoughts.

The most interesting events began when looking at the conditions of tenders for the critical items: pillows and mattresses.

“Pancake pillows and thin padding mattresses – this was all Ukrzaliznytsia knew how to provide! In fact, these are not mattresses, but blankets. We laughed about it,” recalled Martsenyuk with a smile.

“Write that down (that they laughed at UZ),” joked Pertsovsky.

But in fact, this was basically the first point of agreement between UZ and Domashny Tekstil, as the thin mattresses and pillows were introduced by their predecessors, and they obviously turned out to be a bad decision. Therefore, UZ decided to bring back foam mattresses, for which manufacturers give a guarantee of 7 years, and not 4, like with some type of padding.

“Are there manufacturers of mattresses and pillows here that are not working with us?” Pertsovsky asked cheerfully.

Three people raised their hands, representing companies from Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipro.

“I'm from the Kyiv office. My colleagues from Lviv asked me to remind you that you have not yet paid for the sponges,” the representative of one of the manufacturers began hesitantly.

“Surprisingly, there is money for that,” Lohunov quipped in order to cheer up the guests.

“The updated product will be too complex. My business will not even look at it,” the representative from the Textile Ukraine Center said as he threw up his hands.

But there were also optimists. A representative from Matrolux, a Dnipro manufacturer of pillows and mattresses, opened a huge cardboard box with samples and began to show them to UZ’s top managers.

The conversation became more orderly and conventional for a while.

Bloody promises

Martsenyuk again turned back to the most poignant topic. He said that Domashniy Tekstil had won a previous tender back in April, but was yet to start production.

— Why do you create conditions which leave manufacturers constantly in suspense? It seems that we go to the auction, we appear to win a tender, and sign a contract ... And then you have to beg, beg, because the deadline for issuing the order (invoice from UZ for direct shipment of goods) is not clear. We buy raw materials, prepare products, book a window of opportunity, hoping that there will be a reasonable time frame. And then what? We are left without orders and must plug holes in our production!

The processes in UZ are extremely bureaucratic, Lohunov answered. Together with a representative from the procurement department, he began to find out why the order had not been issued for two months. It turned out that the tender was originally won by another supplier, but the contracts were not signed, because the Domashniy Tekstil had itself blocked them with its complaint to the Anti-trust Committee. All the procedures, including the signing of the contract, were completed only in June.

“UZ is a large company, so even obtaining all the certifications on a contract takes several days from the announcement on Prozorro (Ukraine’s digital public procurement system for state companies) to the actual signing and issuance of orders,” the UZ team explained. In addition, the financiers of the railway must confirm the availability of money from UZ’s Passenger Company.

“How could he go to tender without money?” Lohunov asked in bewilderment, nodding at Pertsovsky. The question hung in the air. He then walked away talking on his phone.

Lohunov was forced to change the subject and proposed changes that, in his opinion, would suit all suppliers.

“We can include ironclad commitments in the tender documentation: you will know that you will have an order (for example) in 10 days. If all suppliers are satisfied with this, then we can write it down in our regulatory documents! Everyone will be aware: get it done or bust!” the top UZ manager proposed.

The idea seemed to satisfy all parties, but Domashniy Tekstil had new emotional questions about the contracts that were signed at the beginning of the year.

“No need to scowl! Let’s lower the temperature here!” interjected Andriy Tokar, Procurement Advisor to the UZ’s Chairman of the Board. He urged the participants to forget all the bad things that happened six months ago. According to him, UZ was ready to individually resolve all controversial issues, and with its new course, the company was changing all its approaches. This, he said, is what new potential suppliers should look forward to.

“My usual question: who exactly won't come to the next tender?” Lohunov asked, feeling relaxed as he finished the official part of his duties.

A representative of a Ukrainian garment factory from Horenka raised his hand, explaining that his company was facing internal difficulties with restoring production after occupation.

“There are 100 mattress manufacturers, 300 pillow manufacturers, 500 bed linen manufacturers in Ukraine. And I'll tell you why they don't come to UZ tenders! Because you answer us like that... Because there is discrimination in what happens after the tenders!” Martsenyuk snarled.

For some reason, hundreds of Ukrainian manufacturers do not participate in tenders of one of the largest state-owned companies.

“It's good that we had a meeting. We even met a few companies which we did not know before. And they will participate in new tenders,” one of the top UZ managers told NV.

At the beginning of the meeting’s third hour, the round table gradually turned to its informal stage. Participants gathered in small groups to discuss working issues, exchange contacts, and so on.

“Are you sure you never heard of the unpaid bill? Then our director will call you,” the Lviv company’s representative reminded Lohunov, taking a photo of his phone number.

