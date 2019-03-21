UK's Corbyn says he will try to renegotiate Brexit deal

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media after a meeting with European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said after meeting the EU's Brexit negotiator that he will push ahead with Brexit and seek to renegotiate the terms of the divorce deal.

Corbyn's meeting with Michel Barnier on Thursday came as Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to get her divorce deal through parliament and has asked the EU for an extension to negotiations.

"Our determination is to find an agreement, which means we prevent a no-deal Brexit, and that we have a future constructive relationship with the European Union that could be negotiated during an extension period," Corbyn told reporters.

He added: "This morning's meetings have been positive and we have done what I believe the government ought to be doing, which is instead of bringing back a twice-rejected deal to the British parliament, looking for a constructive alternative."

