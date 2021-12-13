UK's COVID 'Plan B' measures vital to buy time -PM's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre in Westminster
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's 'Plan B' measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 are vital to protect people while more work is done to better understand the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

Parliament is due to vote to approve the measures, which include ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public places and use COVID passes for some venues, and Johnson is facing a major rebellion among his own Conservative lawmakers.

Asked what Johnson's message to those considering voting against the measures was, his spokesman said: "We are facing a tidal wave of Omicron and these 'Plan B' measures are a vital part of enabling us to buy time so we can get more of these booster doses in arms and provide protection."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle)

