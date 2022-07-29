UK's Croda raises annual profit outlook as healthcare, consumer units shine

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Croda International expects full-year adjusted earnings to be "modestly ahead" of its previous expectations after robust growth at its healthcare and consumer care units helped the speciality chemicals group post a rise in half-year profit.

The British company on Friday forecast growth in the second half of the year to moderate in consumer markets on lower sales in lipid systems due to reduced demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

Croda, which counts Unilever and Procter & Gamble among its customers, is shifting focus to its life sciences and consumer businesses while also pivoting its performance tech division towards markets such as renewable technology and electric vehicles.

Shares of the London-listed firm were up 2.2% at 7,298 pence, as of 0720 GMT.

The company's adjusted pretax profit for the six-month period ended June 30 came in at 288.8 million pounds ($353.38 million), compared with 229.5 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8173 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarte

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Intel stock plummets after wide earnings miss, execution mistakes

    Intel Corp. shares plunged in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin and cut its outlook for the year, acknowledging a slowing market as well as execution issues.

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting S

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • Meta: Deeply Undervalued After Earnings Bloodbath

    The stock plummeted by 7% on recent earnings results and is down 58% from all-time highs

  • Which Intel CEO is to blame for the current woes? Or is it actually AMD’s CEO?

    The real problem with Intel's data-center business might not be the travails of ex-CEO Brian Krzanich, or the inability of CEO Pat Gelsinger to get Intel back on track quickly; it may be the success of AMD.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupIt was late on

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • 1 Unstoppable Dividend King You've Never Heard Of

    Genuine Parts surpassed the Dividend King threshold 16 years ago. Its must-have products will keep it on the list for the foreseeable future.

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Report Earnings This Week

    All signs point to continued strength in oil and gas stocks, four of which look good for snapping up before the companies report quarterly earnings.

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.