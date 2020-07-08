UK's Farewill raises $25M for its new approach online will writing, funerals and other death services

The daily updates on COVID-19 outbreaks, tragic stories of related fatalities, and our narrowed scope of life due to lockdown have all put the concept of mortality -- and for some the sad business of actually dealing with a death -- squarely into focus for many people. Today, a startup that's building out a suite of services related to that is announcing a round of funding on the back of a boost of growth in business.

Farewill, a UK startup that provides a platform for people write online wills, organise probate services (such as sorting out death duties and taxes on a person's property) and order cremations, has raised £20 million ($25 million) in funding -- money that it hopes will not only help the company grow its business but also to help in the process of coping with our own deaths and those of our loved ones.

"We want to help by destigmatising death," said Farewill CEO Dan Garrett in an interview about the complexity of the proposition. "We all have to face death. It lives inside everyone. But for most of us, we are psychologically hardwired not to think about it, and as a process people have been largely at the behest of an industry that doesn’t think about its customers."

The name is, as you may have guessed, a play on farewell. "Think of the pun, and you can start the company," Garrett said with the hint of wryness in his voice that I'm not sure you can avoid at the moment, especially given the subject.

The round is being led by Highland Europe, with Keen Ventures, Rich Pierson of Headspace, Broadhaven Ventures, Venture Founders and previous investors Augmentum Fintech, Taavet Hinrikus of TransferWise and Kindred Capital also participating. It's being described as a venture round -- a Series A of just under $10 million was closed in January 2019 -- and brings the total raised by Farewill to £30 million.

Farewill is currently only live in the UK but longer term has plans to expand to more. In its home market, Garrett (who co-founded the company with university friend Dan Rogers, who is the CTO and CPO) says that in the five years that Farewill has been operational, it's become the biggest will writer in the country in what is a quite fragmented market: the startup accounts for one out of every 10 wills written, or a 10% market share.

The cremation funeral and probate services are more recent launches from December 2019. But even so, given the current state of play with lockdown, social distancing and sadly the rise in actual deaths, they too have seen a lot of activity. Garrett said that Farewill's cremation service, where the order for cremation and other details are all carried out online and costs on average one-fifth of the typical funeral -- the idea being that families can then choose how to memorialise after that process, bypassing that more traditional funeral option -- is now the third/fourth-biggest cremation provider in the country. It's not all about the last few months, however: overall growth for the startup, he added, was 800% last year (before COVID-19) on a revenue basis.

Death by design

Just as death is not an easy topic for most people, it's a complicated one to pinpoint as a target industry for a startup to "disrupt." Farewill's origin story, in that context, is an interesting one.

Garrett -- who studied engineering at Oxford as an undergraduate -- said the the idea came to him while doing postgraduate work on a joint degree between Imperial College and the Royal College of Art on design and innovation.

He came into the degree with a lot of big ideas, inspired by companies like Airbnb. "There is just so much potential for design-led companies," he said of his thinking at the time.

One of the remits that the course cohort was given, he said, was to think about the broader concept of aging and services to address that. As part of the course, he travelled to Japan -- which has its own specific reverence for ageing and the death process -- and based himself at an old people's home in Tokyo for six months along with "a team of enthnographers and anthropologists."

He came out of that with an insight he didn't expect, he recalled. "I felt that at the end of my six months there, I’d failed in my role as a designer," he said. "All we focused was on the superficiality of ageing: how can we make better cutlery, or beds or seating that helped them move around? It was all about mobility and the physical aspects. But why we didn’t get close to talking about was that most of these people were facing their mortality. And in care homes, you don’t have friends or family around." In other words, physical details and making life more manageable or enjoyable are fine, but Garrett didn't feel that they got to the heart of the matter.