UK's flagship aircraft carrier has an outbreak of around 100 COVID-19 cases on its first deployment

Connor Perrett
·1 min read
British navy aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth F-35B
HMS Queen Elizabeth at sea with HMS Prince of Wales (not pictured) for the first time, May 19, 2021. Royal Navy/POPhot Jay Allen

  • HMS Queen Elizabeth, the UK's flagship aircraft carrier, is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, the BBC reported.

  • According to the report, there have been at least 100 cases of the disease on the ship.

  • It is currently a quarter of the way through a 28-week world tour, according to the report.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The UK's flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 with at least 100 cases of the disease, according to a report Wednesday from the BBC.

The ship is currently about a quarter of the way through a 28-week world tour leading the Carrier Strike Group (CSG), according to the report. Several other ships in the fleet have also been impacted by the outbreak, according to the BBC.

The outbreak is being managed and everyone aboard the ship has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC.

"As part of routine testing, a small number of crew from the Carrier Strike Group have tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson for the Royal Navy told the outlet.

"The Carrier Strike Group will continue to deliver their operational tasks and there are no effects on the deployment."

The ship is currently in the Indian Ocean and will travel to Japan later this year, according to the BBC report.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pence Calls on Biden to Get Tougher on China, Virus Origins

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is calling on President Joe Biden to toughen his stance on China, including delisting Chinese companies that don’t meet U.S. accounting standards, withholding research funds and demanding that China reveal the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.Pence said the Chinese regime is a threat to the U.S. that aspires to be the dominant global power, and he slammed the Biden administration for rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and other moves that he sai

  • Biden administration announces it will start evacuation flights for Afghans who helped the US military

    "Operation Allies Refuge" flights for Afghans who helped the US military are set to start at the end of July.

  • China welcomes US withdrawal as a new chance for Afghanistan

    China says the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from Afghanistan offers the country a new chance to take its destiny into its own hands, while calling for the resurgent Taliban to cut all ties with terrorist groups. Speaking Tuesday in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the U.S. should reflect on its role in Afghanistan after its 20-year military involvement failed to bring peace. “With the United States and NATO leaving Afghanistan, the Afghan people have a new opportunity to take the destiny of their country and their people into their own hands," Wang said in a news release posted on the ministry's website Wednesday.

  • Neck rubs, tapped phones: Merkel has history with US leaders

    Angela Merkel has just about seen it all when it comes to U.S. presidents. The German chancellor is making her 19th and likely final official visit to the U.S. on Thursday for a meeting with President Joe Biden — her fourth American president — as she nears the end of her 16-year tenure. Merkel, who turns 67 on Saturday, will be heading into political retirement soon after deciding long ago not to seek a fifth term in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.

  • ‘Dune’ Passes Chinese Censorship, to the Relief of Fans

    Chinese censors have approved Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi spectacular “Dune” for release in the world’s largest film market. The film has officially announced that it will hit local screens this year, although it has not yet set a release date. In late June, Warner Bros. shifted the film’s U.S. release date back from Oct. 1 to […]

  • Top US general in Afghanistan turns over command in symbolic end to America's longest war

    The top U.S. military general leading the withdrawal in Afghanistan stepped down during a ceremony in Kabul Monday, a sign that America's longest war is nearing its end. Gen. Austin Scott Miller has commanded U.S. Forces−Afghanistan and the NATO-led Resolute Support mission since the summer of 2018. At Monday's ceremony, Miller handed his responsibilities off to Gen. Frank McKenzie, who leads U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) from its headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

  • Putin Tells Kerry Climate Change Offers Chance to Cooperate

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry that the two former Cold War rivals have a chance to cooperate in combating greenhouse gas emissions amid efforts to improve ties following a summit last month.Putin underlined in a phone call Wednesday with Kerry, who’s in Moscow meeting officials, that climate change “is one of the areas in which Russia and the U.S. have common interests and a similar approach,” the Kremlin said in a statement.Russia is r

  • Taliban press advances, take key border post with Pakistan

    The Taliban are pressing on with their surge in Afghanistan, saying they seized a strategic border crossing with Pakistan on Wednesday — the latest in a series of key border post to come under their control in recent weeks. The development was the latest in Taliban wins on the ground as American and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-battered country. On Tuesday, an Afghan official said a senior government delegation, including the head of the country’s reconciliation council, would meet the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, to jump-start the long-stalled peace talks between the two sides.

  • The next Nissan GT-R will reportedly be pure ICE

    A new report coming out of Japan says that the Nissan GT-R will be a pure internal combustion engine model. Instead, according to a Best Car report, the next GT-R will be a heavily reworked version of the R35. It's a template many carmakers are turning to these days if they still want to offer a low-volume performance model at a reasonable price — see Subaru BRZ, Dodge Charger, Lexus IS, and Nissan's own Z.

  • Prince Charles Jokes with Paratroopers About Skydiving Mishap When He Was 'Upside Down … in the Rigging Lines'

    Prince Charles visited Merville Barracks to present new Colours to the British Army's Parachute Regiment

  • Hungry, unemployed and without hope: How corruption and COVID launched South Africa’s riots

    The looting is the result of hunger, and will cause more of it.

  • U.S. rejects China maritime claims, calls for ASEAN action on Myanmar

    The United States rejects China's "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea and stands with Southeast Asian countries facing Chinese "coercion", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. China rejected Blinken's comments, which he made in an address in a video conference with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN), as irresponsible and aimed at provoking discord. Blinken also said the United States had "deep concerns" about the situation in Myanmar and urged the group to take action to end violence and restore democracy there.

  • ‘Afghanistan is unraveling.’ McConnell skewers Biden again on withdrawal.

    “Our reckless rush to the exits is becoming a global embarrassment,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

  • UK fisheries sold out in Brexit deal, industry body says

    Britain's fisheries have been sold out by the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union, the head of an industry body said on Wednesday, urging the government to do more for the sector when a so-called adjustment period ends in 2026. Winning back "control" of Britain's fishing waters was one of the main drivers for Brexit, with the industry becoming the poster child for many supporters of the country's departure from the EU during the 2016 referendum and beyond.

  • Exxon (XOM) Signs MoU to Decarbonize Normandy Platform in France

    Exxon (XOM) and partners aim to reduce CO2 emissions from the industrial basin of Normandy by up to 3 million tons per year by 2030.

  • Shane Pow jailed 5 weeks, fined for second drink driving conviction

    Ex-Mediacorp actor Shane Pow was jailed five weeks and fined $6,000 on Wednesday (14 July) after pleading guilty to drink driving – his second such conviction in seven years.

  • Texas Democrats Flee State in Protest to Block Voting Changes as Governor Promises Jail Time

    "Once they step back into the state they will be arrested and brought back to the Capitol and we will be conducting business," Gov. Greg Abbott said

  • Watch the viral anti-hijab videos the DOJ says triggered Iranians into trying to kidnap a Brooklyn woman

    The Justice Department has accused Iranians of plotting to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an activist in Brooklyn who ran an anti-hijab campaign on Facebook.

  • Fort Worth police search for witnesses, info in hit-and-run of child riding a bike

    On Saturday, a driver hit a child who was riding a bicycle and drove away, police said.

  • Democrats advance spending bill that would overturn the Hyde Amendment

    House Democrats on Monday took steps to advance a new spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services without the Hyde Amendment, a 40-year-old provision that has banned federal funding for most abortions. In moving the spending bill to the full House Appropriations Committee for debate and a vote, Democrats followed through on President Joe Biden's proposed budget, which also did not include the amendment. House Democrats had indicated they would go this route and in doing so have effectively guaranteed that abortion access will be a central focus of government funding negotiations between Democrats and Republicans -- who have the votes to block the Democrats' measure from passing the Senate without changes.