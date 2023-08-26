UK's Former PM draws conclusion on talks with Russia over Prigozhin's likely murder

Boris Johnson, the UK’s Former Prime Minister, believes that the likely murder of Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), was not possible without the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and therefore proves the futility of negotiating with the dictator.

Source: Johnson, in his latest column for the Daily Mail tabloid, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "And surely to goodness there is one glaringly obvious conclusion from the Luciferian fall of Yevgeny Prigozhin. Look at that tumbling plane, all you who tell me we can have a negotiated solution, or that we must somehow encourage the Ukrainians to trade land for peace."

Details: Johnson emphasises that whatever happened to the plane Prigozhin was on, his apparent death could not have happened without Putin's order.

"Putin stands exposed as a gangster, and his absurd televised ‘tribute’ to the dead Wagnerites is straight from the pages of The Godfather... With these murders Putin is being transformed before our eyes into an Asiatic despot, slaughtering his former favourite just to show who is boss, revelling in his ruthlessness," Johnson said.

The UK's former PM explains that the Russian president's open desire to challenge the US makes him popular in countries sceptical of the West.

"If Putin wins in Ukraine, it would be a disaster for democracy worldwide. If Putin were to win, it would be a vindication of all those who say that you can’t rely on the West, and that they won’t stick with you and see things through," the statesman said.

Johnson further added that Ukraine's allies should not dwell on Putin's fate but rather maintain support for the state he has decided to take over.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on the impossibility of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, recalling the mysterious plane crash involving Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who also negotiated with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

On the evening of 23 August, Russian media and the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency claimed that a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner PMC, had crashed in Russia. The 10 people on board were reportedly killed, including Prigozhin's deputy, Dmitry "Wagner" Utkin.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!