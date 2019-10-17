UK's Johnson believes lawmakers must choose his deal or disorderly Brexit -source

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes lawmakers have to choose between voting for his new Brexit deal or risking a disorderly exit from the EU because delaying the departure is no longer an option, a senior British official said.

Lawmakers will vote on Johnson's Brexit deal on Saturday. Parliament has passed a law forcing Johnson to ask for a Brexit delay beyond Oct. 31 if he cannot get a deal passed by parliament.

Johnson has said his government will respect the law but that Britain will be leaving the EU on Oct. 31 no matter what. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)