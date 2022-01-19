UK's Johnson faces Parliament as ouster bid gathers steam

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a visit to Finchley Memorial Hospital, in North London, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Ian Vogler, Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a grilling from opponents in Parliament on Wednesday — and a more worrying threat from his own party's restive lawmakers, dozens of whom are plotting to oust him over a string of lockdown-flouting government parties.

Conservative legislators are judging whether to trigger a no-confidence vote in Johnson amid public anger over the “partygate” scandal. It’s a stunning reversal of fortune for a politician who just over two years ago led the Conservatives to their biggest election victory in almost 40 years.

Johnson and loyal ministers were using a mix of pressure and promises in an effort to bring rebels back into line before they submit letters to a party committee calling for a vote of no confidence.

Under Conservative Party rules, a no-confidence vote in the party’s leader can be triggered if 54 party lawmakers write letters to a party official demanding it.

So far only a handful of Conservative members of Parliament have openly called for Johnson to quit, though several dozen are believed to have submitted letters, including some legislators elected as part of a Johnson-led landslide in December 2019.

Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen, who is calling for a change of leader, said he thought the 54-letter threshold would be reached “this week,” setting the stage for a confidence vote within days.

If Johnson lost a confidence vote among the party’s 360 lawmakers, it would trigger a contest to replace him as Conservative leader. The winner would also become prime minister.

The weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons on Wednesday comes a week after Johnson apologized to lawmakers for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in garden of his Downing Street offices in May 2020. At the time, people in Britain were barred from meeting more than one person outside their household to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Johnson said he had considered the party a work gathering that fell within the rules.

“I’m absolutely categorical, nobody said to me, ‘This is an event that is against the rules,’” Johnson said Tuesday.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating claims that government staff held late-night soirees, boozy parties and “wine time Fridays” while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021. The allegations have spawned public anger, incredulity and mockery as well as prompted a growing number of Conservatives to call for Johnson’s resignation.

Gray’s report is expected to be published by the end of the month.

Johnson’s apologies — in which he acknowledged “misjudgments” but did not personal rule-breaking — appear to have weakened, rather than strengthened, his position in the party.

He has urged his opponents to wait for Gray’s verdict, though experts say there is a good chance the investigation will neither exonerate him nor conclude the prime minister broke the law.

Even lawmakers who have backed Johnson say he would have to resign if he is found to have lied.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said members of the public were “absolutely furious.”

“I am angry, too,” Heappey told Times Radio, but added that “the prime minister has stood up at the despatch box and set out his version of events and apologized profusely to the British public.”

“I choose to believe what the prime minister has said. But I know that that’s not good enough for many of my constituent,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WHO counts 18 million virus cases last week as omicron slows

    The number of new coronavirus cases globally rose by 20% last week to more than 18 million, marking a slowdown in the surge caused by the omicron variant's spread, according to the World Health Organization. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said the number of new COVID-19 infections increased in every world region except for Africa, where cases fell by nearly a third. Confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by about 50% the week before last, and earlier this month, WHO reported the biggest single-week increase in cases of the pandemic.

  • Impoverished Lebanese, Syrians struggle to survive cold

    A snowstorm in the Middle East has left many Lebanese and Syrians scrambling to find ways to survive, burning old clothes, plastic and in some cases even sheep manure to keep warm as temperatures plummet and poverty soars. The storm, dubbed “Hiba” in Lebanon, began Tuesday night and is expected to peak on Thursday. The small Mediterranean country’s massive economic collapse and currency crash has meant an increasing number of Lebanese families are not able to afford fuel to heat their homes this winter.

  • Blinken urges unity to fight 'relentless' Russian aggression

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged western nations Wednesday to remain united in the face of what he called “relentless” Russian aggression against Ukraine and reassured Ukraine's leader of their support. Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Kyiv that the U.S. and its allies were steadfast in backing his country and its democratic aspirations amid growing fears of a potentially imminent Russian invasion.

  • Langevin won't seek reelection, opening Rhode Island seat

    Langevin’s departure is shocking in part because Rhode Island defied most reapportionment projections to keep its second House district after the 2020 Census.

  • Tracking Biden's 1st-year progress delivering on promises

    During his first year in office, President Joe Biden took action on a number of his key campaign promises, from rebuilding U.S. alliances globally to distributing vaccines across America and the world. The delta and then the omicron variants drove fresh records in infections, spikes in hospitalizations, business closures and shortages of goods nationwide over the holiday season. In December, Biden pledged to provide 500 million rapid tests amid a surge in the highly transmissible omicron variant, and announced plans last week to distribute an additional 500 million tests.

  • UK MPs criticize 'distracted' Biden for reluctance to support Ukraine ahead of potential invasion by Russia

    Joe Biden has left the West "rudderless" as Vladimir Putin becomes increasingly aggressive, British politicians told Insider.

  • DeSantis proposes Florida redistricting map

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) proposed a new congressional map for the Sunshine State on Sunday, an unusual move for a governor as the country gears up for November's midterm elections.The new lines establish 18 seats that would have gone in favor of then-President Trump in 2020, while the map proposed by the state Senate creates 16 seats that would have been red in that election, according to Politico.DeSantis's proposed congressional lines are...

  • Florida’s DeSantis takes unusual step in proposing a congressional map of his own

    The Republican governor's proposal, submitted on the eve of Martin Luther King Day, would reshape the state's congressional map and carve up districts held by Black Democrats.

  • Doctor goes on trial in Germany accused of torture in Syria

    A court in Germany began hearing a case Wednesday against a Syrian doctor accused of crimes against humanity for torturing and killing inmates at a government-run prison and two military hospitals in his home country. Federal prosecutors say the doctor, identified as Alaa M. in keeping with German privacy rules, worked at a military intelligence prison in the Syrian city of Homs from April 2011 until late 2012. The defendant entered Germany in 2015, and German authorities permitted him to practice medicine after recertifying his Syrian medical credentials.

  • Davis scores 27 as No. 8 Wisconsin holds off Northwestern

    Johnny Davis is getting used to all the attention. Davis scored 27 points, and No. 8 Wisconsin beat Northwestern 82-76 on Tuesday night for its seventh straight win. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 22.1 points, moving into contention for college basketball's biggest awards after he averaged 7.0 points per game last season as a freshman.

  • Man Wanted After 81-Year-Old Pushed to the Ground on Manhattan Street

    The NYPD has appealed to the public for help in identifying a suspect who pushed over an 81-year-old man on a Manhattan street early on December 25, 2021.Footage posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter shows the victim and another person standing on the sidewalk. The suspect walks past and pushes the victim to the ground. He is then seen walking away from the scene, on East 86th Street.The NYPD has offered a reward up to $3,500 for information. Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers via Storyful

  • Kenya's top court reviews disputed bid to change constitution

    Kenya's highest court began Tuesday weighing a legal bid to revive government plans to shake up the country's political system, just months ahead of crucial elections.

  • Senate Republicans probe Education Department, DOJ over NSBA letter

    Senate Judiciary Commitee ranking member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, led ten of his fellow Republican senators in a pair of letters to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the widely criticized NSBA correspondence.

  • Hungary opposition leader tests positive for COVID-19

    The leader of Hungary's political opposition said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge in cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Peter Marki-Zay, an independent conservative who will represent a six-party opposition coalition in the parliamentary election in April, said on his Facebook page that he had received a positive test after exhibiting mild COVID-19 symptoms following a television appearance Tuesday evening. “I have canceled all external programs, gone into quarantine and am continuing to work from home, working for a change of government,” Marki-Zay wrote, adding that he has received three vaccine doses.

  • Lina Sardar Khil: Family share new photo of toddler from the day she vanished a month ago in Texas

    Lina Sardar Khil is seen in the photo wearing a red dress along with gold and blue bangles

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex complains after BBC podcast said she apologised for ‘misleading’ court

    The Duchess of Sussex has complained to the BBC over a podcast about her Mail on Sunday court case, which described how she “apologised for misleading” the Court of Appeal. An episode of the five-part BBC podcast Harry, Meghan and the Media, presented by Amol Rajan, detailed how the Duchess “said she hadn’t helped” her biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. An email exchange seen by the court later showed she had authorised her press secretary to meet with them, providing her own briefing n

  • Phoenix Olympian Jade Carey captures all-around title in college debut with Oregon State

    Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey won her first all-around title in No. 19 Oregon State's season opener, her college gymnastics debut.

  • New York and other north-eastern US states see a rapid fall in Covid cases

    Despite decreasing positivity rates, hospitals continue to struggle amid a surging patient load and staff shortages New York City and some north-eastern US states are experiencing a sharp decrease in Covid-19 cases. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters New York City and some north-eastern US states appear to be seeing rapid decreases in their numbers of Covid-19 cases in recent days, raising the possibility that the Omicron wave has now already peaked in some parts of America. In New York City the

  • Edmunds: The hottest cars to look out for in 2022

    To help you sort through the debuts, the experts at Edmunds have compiled a list of the five hottest vehicles that will arrive at dealerships in the next six to nine months. The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup will be one of the most significant EVs to ever hit the market. The F-150 Lightning, which comes out in the spring, will be offered with standard- and extended-range battery packs.

  • Dozens of former Trump officials including John Kelly and Stephanie Grisham are formulating plans to thwart their former boss in 2022 and 2024

    Miles Taylor, a Trump official turned prominent anti-Trump critic, led a conference call with former officials, and told CNN that the participants were "overflowing with ideas" on how to stop Trump.