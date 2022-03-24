UK's Johnson: Putin has 'crossed the red line into barbarism'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen during a photo op with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during his visit to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen during a photo op with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during his visit to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin has "crossed the red line into barbarism," as he and other NATO allies entered a high-stakes meeting focused on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The British prime minister said Russia should be hit with additional sanctions as a consequence for the invasion, emphasizing that more penalties could help end the conflict at a quicker pace.

"Vladimir Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism," Johnson told reporters as he arrived in Brussels to participate in a meeting of NATO country leaders, according to Reuters.

He said western allies have to "tighten the vice" in sanctions against Russia to end Moscow's attack.

"It is very important we work together to get this thing done. The harder our sanctions ... the more we can do to help Ukraine ... the faster this thing can be over," Johnson said.

Thursday marked one-month anniversary of Russia's invasion, which led to massive sanctions on Moscow from the west.

The European Union expanded sanctions against Moscow earlier this month, targeting Russian politicians and oligarchs. That round of penalties also took aim at the banking sector in Belarus, since Minsk has allowed Russia to utilize its territory as a point to attack Ukraine with missiles and hold Russian troops.

The E.U. also banned exports of maritime navigation technology to Russia.

