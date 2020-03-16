UK's Johnson says coronavirus will be "very considerable challenge" for business

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The spread of coronavirus will be a "very considerable challenge" for British businesses, and the government will do all it can to resolve cashflow shortfalls and help them recover, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We're going to make sure that we do everything we can to give them the liquidity that they need, make sure that they have the time to pay (tax bills), but also make sure that our whole fiscal policy ... (gives) business the space in which they can come back from this," he told a news conference. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan, writing by David Milliken. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)