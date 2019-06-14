UK's Johnson says will take part in TV debate on Tuesday - BBC

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the front-runner in the race to succeed Theresa May as British prime minister, has agreed to take part in a televised debate with other contenders on Tuesday, the BBC said.

"I think the best solution would be to have a debate on what we all have to offer the country and the best time to do that, I think, would be after the second ballot on Tuesday and the best forum is the proposed BBC debate," the BBC quoted Johnson as saying.

Other candidates to become the next leader of the ruling Conservative Party have called on Johnson to take part in debates, starting with one on Sunday organised by Channel Four television.

With his comments, Johnson appeared to rule out the Sunday debate but would participate in the BBC debate on Tuesday.

