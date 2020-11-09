    Advertisement

    UK's Johnson says still too early to rely on COVID-19 vaccine

    FILE PHOTO: National Service of Remembrance at Cenotaph in London

    LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was ready to roll out a mass COVID-19 vaccination programme but it was too early to rely on a vaccine as a solution to the coronavirus pandemic.

    "I must stress that these are very, very early days, and we've talked for a long time, right about the distant bugle of the scientific cavalry coming over the brow of the hill," Johnson told a media conference after Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.

    "I can tell you that tonight that today that toot, that bugle is louder, but it's still some way off. We absolutely cannot rely on this news, as a solution."


    (Reporting by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.