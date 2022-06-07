UK's Johnson scrambles to regain authority after rebellion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Margaret Thatcher
    Margaret Thatcher
    British stateswoman and prime minister (1925–2013)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was meeting his Cabinet and trying to patch up his tattered authority on Tuesday after surviving a no-confidence vote that has left him a severely weakened leader.

Johnson vowed to “get on with the job” and focus on “what matters to the British people” — defined as the economy, health care and crime — after Conservative Party lawmakers voted by 211 to 148 to support him as leader.

Johnson needed the backing of 180 of the 359 Conservative lawmakers in Monday’s secret ballot to stay in power. He got more than that — but although he described the win as “convincing,” the rebellion was larger than some of his supporters had predicted. It was also a narrower margin than Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, got in a 2018 no-confidence vote. She was forced to resign six months later.

Under party rules, Johnson is now free from another challenge for a year. But previous prime ministers who have faced no-confidence votes, including May and Margaret Thatcher, have been terminally damaged.

The rebellion was a sign of deep Conservative divisions, less than three years after Johnson led the party to its biggest election victory in decades. Most British newspapers were in little doubt that it was bad news for Johnson. The Conservative-supporting Daily Telegraph said “Hollow victory tears Tories apart,” while the left-leaning Daily Mirror said bluntly: “Party’s over, Boris.”

The vote followed months of brewing discontent over the prime minister’s ethics and judgment that centered on revelations of lawbreaking parties in the prime minister’s office when Britain was under lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Conservative leader William Hague said that “while Johnson has survived the night, the damage done to his premiership is severe” and he should resign.

“Words have been said that cannot be retracted, reports published that cannot be erased, and votes have been cast that show a greater level of rejection than any Tory leader has ever endured and survived,” Hague wrote in the Times of London.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Bucs remain confident they will re-sign Rob Gronkowski before camp

    The Buccaneers remain confident of re-signing Rob Gronkowski, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, but the tight end won’t sign before the mandatory minicamp this week. Instead, he will continue to enjoy his offseason. The Bucs are giving Gronkowski the space he needs as he decides whether to continue playing. He is a [more]

  • Avalanche aim to finish West final vs. Oilers without Kadri

    Nazem Kadri is a major reason the Colorado Avalanche are one win away from the franchise's first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in more than two decades. Kadri is out for at least the rest of the Western Conference final against the Edmonton Oilers after being injured on an illegal hit by Evander Kane in Game 3. The Avalanche are up 3-0 and go for the sweep Monday night in Edmonton.

  • South Africa: Wealthy Gupta brothers arrested in UAE

    The pair are accused in South Africa of large-scale corruption, which they deny.

  • Meet Somerset Berkley Regional High School's Top 10 Graduates of 2022

    Meet Somerset Berkley Regional High School's Top 10 Graduates of 2022

  • Eamonn Holmes announces break from GB News due to back problems

    The 62-year-old TV presenter said doctors have advised him to take time off to rest.

  • EastEnders spoilers: Ben plans violent revenge on Lewis, plus Dana makes a move on Peter

    It’s your EastEnders spoiler guide for 13-16 June 2022.

  • Dubai arrests 2 Gupta brothers over South African fraud case

    Dubai police said Tuesday they arrested two brothers from the Gupta family wanted in connection to a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma. The arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta, who had lived for years in the sheikhdom, represents the latest major extradition arrest to be made by authorities in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai in particular has long welcomed the wealthy with little question into the luxury neighborhoods.

  • Shoppers rein in spending as incomes squeezed

    Shoppers are buying footwear and beauty items, but not furniture and electronics, industry figures suggest.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Much as 7.1% to Drop Back Below $30,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell back below $30,000 to the lowest in a week as yet another attempt at upward momentum lost steam amid risk-off markets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsThe largest cryptocurrency fell

  • US, S. Korea fly 20 fighter jets amid N. Korea tensions

    The South Korean and U.S. militaries flew 20 fighter jets over waters off South Korea's western coast Tuesday in a continued show of force as a senior U.S. official warned of a forceful response if North Korea goes ahead with its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years.

  • Africa needs better weather warning systems, urge experts

    Better climate-related research and early warning systems are needed as extreme weather — from cyclones to drought — continues to inflict the African continent, said Sudanese billionaire and philanthropist Mo Ibrahim, who heads up his own foundation. “We don’t have a voice on global climate discussions as we lack strong research capabilities," Ibrahim told The Associated Press. Ibrahim said that Africa must help “shape the agenda” at the upcoming United Nations climate conference in Egypt in November, known as COP27.

  • Myanmar's shadow government to create its own police force

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, which ended a decade of tentative democracy and sparked nationwide opposition by groups determined to force the generals to cede power. The military has labelled its opponents "terrorists", including the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of anti-junta groups of which many members are in hiding or in self-imposed exile. The NUG said it was ready to take responsibility for domestic law enforcement with a police force accepted by the people.

  • Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production

    President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures Monday to boost crucial supplies to U.S. solar manufacturers and declared a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels from Southeast Asia as he attempted to jumpstart progress toward his climate change-fighting goals. Word of the White House's actions caused solar energy companies to gain ground on Wall Street. The Commerce Department announced in March that it was scrutinizing imports of solar panels from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, concerned that products from those countries are skirting U.S. anti-dumping rules that limit imports from China.

  • Avalanche sweep Oilers with chaotic overtime win in Game 4

    The Colorado Avalanche are off to the Stanley Cup Final after closing out the Oilers in overtime of Game 4 Monday night in Edmonton.

  • Guerrilla Attacks Signal Rising Resistance to Russian Occupation

    The Kremlin-backed mayor of the Ukrainian town of Enerhodar was standing on his mother’s porch when a powerful blast struck, leaving him critically wounded. A week later, about 75 miles away, a car packed with explosives rocked the office of another Russian-appointed official in the occupied southern city of Melitopol. In a rarity, both Ukrainian and Russian officials confirmed the blasts, which struck deep inside Russian-controlled territory. And both explosions appeared to be the work of what

  • Russian occupiers abandon most checkpoints in Melitopol district Melitopol Mayor

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 6 JUNE 2022, 21:01 Russian occupation forces have abandoned almost all checkpoints in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast for fear of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Florida Supreme Court backs DeSantis, diluting 370,000 Black votes across 4 GOP-leaning districts

    The Florida Supreme Court will allow the state to keep in place a redistricting map the critics say will likely […] The post Florida Supreme Court backs DeSantis, diluting 370,000 Black votes across 4 GOP-leaning districts appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules for Florida, against victim in dispute over Medicaid funding

    Nearly 14 years after a Lee County girl was catastrophically injured when she was hit by a truck, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said Florida’s Medicaid program can recoup a chunk of the money it paid for her initial care.

  • Trump ally Rep. Elise Stefanik tries to get ahead of the January 6 select committee public hearings, and accuses the panel of putting on a show with its planned primetime airing

    House Republicans have repeatedly attacked the legitimacy of the January 6 select committee, which includes GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Stefanik's latest objection is that the planned night hearings fall outside congressional business hours.

  • Longtime Trump assistant "cast doubt" on his affidavit, N.Y. attorney general says

    A May 31 deposition by Trump's former executive assistant has led investigators to seek more records from the Trump Organization.