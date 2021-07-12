UK's Johnson set to confirm England unlocking will go ahead

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps hands on the tribune beside his wife Carrie prior the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
PAN PYLAS
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister is set to confirm Monday that all remaining lockdown restrictions in England will be lifted in a week's time while urging people to remain cautious amid a huge resurgence of the coronavirus.

Johnson is expected to say at a news conference that face masks and all social distancing measures will be lifted in England on July 19. However, given the sharp rise in new cases, he is also likely to downplay talk of “Freedom Day.”

The U.K. as a whole has seen infections soar in recent weeks as a result of the delta variant. Daily infection levels are running at over 30,000, their highest rates since January. Most infections have largely occurred among younger people, many of whom have yet to receive a first dose of vaccine.

Though the government has warned that daily case numbers will rise further, potentially hitting 100,000 at some point this summer, it is pressing on with the unlocking because of the rapid rollout of vaccines. As of Sunday, 69% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose while 52% have had two.

The government hopes that the vaccine rollout has severely disrupted the link between infections and those needing hospitalization. However, there is growing evidence to show that the number of people requiring hospitalization and dying from COVID-19 are picking up pace, too, though not at the same rate as infections.

Still, concerns over the rapid increase in cases has piled pressure on Johnson to take a more cautious approach over the latest unlocking. For example, he is expected to recommend that people continue to wear face masks in enclosed places, such as on public transport and in shops.

Public health officials and scientists have been voicing their concerns, saying ditching masks and social distancing altogether could be dangerous.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of a group that advises the government on new and emerging respiratory viruses, said it was vital to keep some protective measures in place, such as wearing face coverings.

“I really don’t see why people are reluctant to wear face coverings, it is quite clear that they do greatly reduce transmission," he told BBC radio. “Vaccines are fantastic but you have to give them time to work and in the meantime keeping up all those measures which we have learned to reduce the transmission is to me really vital.”

The British government, which enforced one of the longest lockdowns in the world, has lifted restrictions for England in a series of steps that began with reopening schools in March. The fourth and final stage was delayed last month to provide time for more people to be vaccinated amid the rapid spread of the delta variant, which was first discovered in India.

Other parts of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are following their own, broadly similar, road maps out of lockdown.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We all wait with bated breath’: Secretive Cuomo inquiry leaves New York politics in limbo

    The uncertainty over the inquiry by Tish James has paralyzed much of New York’s Democratic political apparatus.

  • Syria's president decrees 50% salary hike amid harsh crisis

    Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree Sunday giving hundreds of thousands of civil servants and military members a 50% salary increase amid a harsh economic and financial crisis and price increases for vital products. The Syrian economy has been hard hit by a decade of war, Western sanctions, widespread corruption and most recently a severe economic and financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon. The last salary increase was announced in November 2019.

  • Netanyahu vacates prime minister's residence in Jerusalem

    Benjamin Netanyahu and his family vacated the Israeli prime minister's official residence early Sunday, nearly a month after the longtime leader was ousted from office with the formation of an alternate government. A family spokesman confirmed the Netanyahus left the residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem shortly after midnight, in line with a deadline agreed upon last month with newly inaugurated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The Balfour residence had become a symbol of the Netanyahus' scandals, and was the scene of weekly protests against Netanyahu for much of the past year.

  • Women in Arab countries find themselves torn between opportunity and tradition

    In an effort to increase tourism, Saudi Arabia recently eased its strict dress code for foreign women, allowing them to go without the body-shrouding abaya robe still mandatory for Saudi women. FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty ImagesArab women, long relegated to the private sphere by law and social custom, are gaining new access to public life. All countries of the Arab Gulf now have workforce “nationalization policies” that aim to reduce dependency on migrant labor by getting more women into the w

  • Oman's sultan arrives in Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

    Oman’s sultan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, starting the first visit by an Omani ruler to the kingdom in years against the backdrop of intensified efforts to end the war in Yemen and the sultanate’s worsening economic woes. With trumpets blaring, canons firing and fighter jets streaking overhead, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said landed in Neom, a futuristic desert city planned along the kingdom’s Red Sea coast. Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, greeted Sultan Haitham on the tarmac and guided him down a long lavender carpet for meetings with King Salman at the palace, as regional tensions simmer and Oman's government faces growing stress at home.

  • The Big Question of the 2022 Midterms: How Will the Suburbs Swing?

    PAPILLION, Neb. — Pursuing a bipartisan infrastructure deal and trumpeting a revived economy and progress against the pandemic, President Joe Biden is trying to persuade the nation that Democrats are the party that gets things done. His message is aimed at holding on to a set of voters in next year’s midterms who could determine the fate of his agenda: suburbanites who abandoned former President Donald Trump in droves. More than any other group, those independent-minded voters put Biden in the W

  • Musk under fire again: CEO to testify over Tesla acquisition

    In the runup to Tesla Inc.'s 2016 acquisition of a company called SolarCity, Elon Musk hailed the deal as a “no brainer" — a purchase that would combine the leading maker of electric vehicles with a manufacturer of solar panels that can recharge EVs. On Monday in the Delaware Court of Chancery, the Tesla CEO will testify about the $2.5 billion deal in a shareholder lawsuit that alleges that Tesla's acquisition was rife with conflicts of interest, overlooked SolarCity's fundamental weaknesses and unsurprisingly failed to produce the profits Musk had promised.

  • Hundreds of Thai medical workers infected despite Sinovac vaccinations

    Thailand's health ministry said on Sunday more than 600 medical workers who received two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine have been infected with COVID-19, as authorities weigh giving booster doses to raise immunity. Of the 677,348 medical personnel who received two doses of Sinovac, 618 became infected, health ministry data from April to July showed.

  • Tingling, numbness in your toes may be a sign of a neuroma

    Q. I have had worsening pain in my left foot for two months. The pain is on the bottom of my foot near my third and fourth toes. Occasionally, there is a tingling sensation and throbbing.

  • 'Doctors are still stunned:' How did foreign bacteria leave a Texas girl with brain damage ?

    The CDC sent a warning that three people who don't live close have fallen seriously ill, infected by a bacteria not supposed to be found in the US.

  • Whoopi Goldberg Gives Fans a Health Update Following Recent Absence From ‘The View’

    She was “laying in a hospital room” and is now using a walker.

  • The US recorded more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases each of the past four days as the Delta variant spreads

    The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading across the US and is expected to become the most dominant strain.

  • How Vitamin K Can Help Improve Your Skin, Bones, and More

    Are you getting enough?

  • 6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting the Mediterranean Diet

    Learn from my experience following one of the healthiest eating patterns.

  • Fully vaccinated adults could take Covid tests for five days instead of isolating

    Proposals to allow fully vaccinated adults to take Covid tests for five days instead of isolating are under consideration by ministers, amid warnings that life this summer will be “massively disrupted” by the current rules. On Sunday, Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, signalled that the current requirement for the double jabbed to remain at home for 10 days after being “pinged” by the NHS app needs to be looked at afresh. He stressed that the app had initially been “developed and operational

  • Covid Australia: 'Graphic' vaccine advert sparks backlash

    Critics say the clip of a woman gasping for air is unfair to young people who can't get a vaccine yet.

  • Covid vaccine: Thailand decides to mix jabs as cases spike

    The decision comes after hundreds of medical workers caught Covid despite being fully vaccinated.

  • Hospital waiting lists could top 13 million in months, warns Sajid Javid

    The number of patients on hospital waiting lists could soar to 13 million over the coming months as a result of Covid-19 and successive lockdowns, the Health Secretary has warned. In his first interview since being appointed to the role, Sajid Javid told The Telegraph that “shocking” internal modelling showed that the current record number of 5.3 million patients waiting for treatment could more than double over the coming months. Mr Javid warned that the pandemic has worsened “non-Covid” health

  • Springfield hospital opening 6th COVID unit amid spread. It only needed 5 last year.

    Last week, the Springfield, Missouri, hospital ran out of ventilators, so Mercy hospitals in St. Louis and Arkansas sent their supplies.

  • Uptick in severe respiratory virus cases among young children, CDC says

    Doctors are warning about the spread of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among infants and young children, NBC reports.Why it matters: RSV, which usually spikes during winter months, is unexpectedly spreading, particularly in Southern states. The virus can cause severe illness in kids and older adults and kills as many as 500 children under 5 each year, per NBC.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Centers for Disease Control