UK's Johnson steps up response to coronavirus, moves to delay phase

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, moving to the so called "delay phase" which includes the option of more stringent measures designed to slow down the spread of the virus.

"We are now getting onto the next phase," Johnson said. "This is now not just an attempt to contain the disease as far as possible but to delay its spread."

(Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, Writing by Paul Sandle, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)