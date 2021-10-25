UK's Johnson voices concern COP26 'might go wrong'
Johnson says getting world leaders to commit to change is 'very, very difficult, but can be done'
Two sources are communicating with House investigators and detailed a stunning series of allegations to Rolling Stone, including a promise of a “blanket pardon” from the Oval Office
The founder of "Cowboys for Trump" may be moseying along on his lonesome.
The former guy had a meltdown over his once-favorite network for running ads critical of him.
GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona encouraged two protest organizers to plan rallies on Jan. 6 by offering pardons from former President Donald Trump, the planners told Rolling Stone.
Candace Owens is back again in headlines for her unwarranted two cents and this time, Alec Baldwin is the culprit.
Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesA federal judge has dealt conservative figure James O’Keefe a legal blow, ruling that his group’s undercover operations against a Democratic consulting firm can fairly be described at an upcoming million-dollar trial as “political spying.”Making matters worse for the right-wing star, the judge cited O’Keefe’s own book as evidence against him.In 2016, Allison Maass, an operative for O’Keefe’s Project Veritas group, took an internship at Democratic fir
Two pro-Trump rally organizers told Rolling Stone that they told Mark Meadows they were concerned that the "Save America" protest could turn violent.
Amid growing public concerns over inflation and immigration, President Joe Biden's average job approval rating has slumped to a new low.
Investigative journalist Bob Woodward said his reporting shows "seven conspiratorial actions" between former President Donald Trump and Steve Bannon as part of an effort to overturn the 2020 election.
A Chicago-based advocacy group said that red-light speed cameras are not only a cash-grab by city officials, but are disproportionately […] The post Chicago speed cameras largely impact Black and brown drivers, according to advocacy group appeared first on TheGrio.
Voting against holding Bannon in criminal contempt was the latest in a series of examples of the GOP "siding with criminality," charged the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board.
Fox's Chris Wallace said that Jen Psaki is "one of the best White House press secretaries ever," prompting backlash from critics of Psaki's tactics to protect the Biden administration.
Rather than bolster the security of Americans, expanding NATO increases the risk of the United States being drawn into a war with Russia.
The depositions could help Congress understand what organizers of the rally for Donald Trump knew about impending violence and who funded their group.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — For decades, when Hewitt Sawyers drove past the monument of the Confederate soldier standing tall in his city’s public square, he felt the weight of slavery’s long shadow. Sawyers, 73, had attended a segregated school in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Nashville. He read from torn books passed down from the local white high school. The courthouse offered a “colored” water fountain, and the movie theater did not welcome him on the lower floor. As Confederate monuments across t
Victoria Kelly purchased thousands of stock in a company for which her husband was securing federal support, an ethics watchdog report says.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday he's declared U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield and nine other foreign envoys personae non gratae after they called for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala this week, per AP. Why it matters: This would be the biggest rift with the West since Erdoğan came to power 19 years ago if the envoys were forced to leave, Reuters notes. Seven of the ambassadors Erdoğan has threatened to expel represent NATO allies of Turkey. Stay on top of
“Call me the white-knight hero here, talking [Trump] down from the more aggressive position,” after the election, right-wing attorney John Eastman claims.
A Democratic Oklahoma state representative who identifies as "nonbinary" complained after Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt insisted there was "no such thing as non-binary sex."
The White House has branded itself as the 'Biden-Harris' administration, but the two, once inseparable, are now spending more time apart.