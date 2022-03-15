UK's Law Enforcement Agency Calls for Regulation of Crypto Mixing Tech: Report

Jamie Crawley
·1 min read

The U.K.'s National Crime Agency (NCA) has called for the regulation of crypto mixing technology that can disguise transactions which would otherwise been traceable on the blockchain, according to a report by the Financial Times.

  • Also known as "CoinJoin", crypto mixers can be used by criminals to disguise the origin of cryptocurrency through multiple parties contributing many inputs to a transaction, obfuscating the details of its origin.

  • "They can be used to provide a "layering" service, churning criminal cash obscuring its origins and audit trail, similar to how a cash business might be used by criminals to legitimize cash through the banking system," Gary Cathcart, the NCA's head of financial investigation, said in an interview with FT published on Tuesday.

  • The NCA wishes for regulation that would require mixers to comply with money laundering laws, carrying out customer checks and audit trails of funds swapping hands on their platforms.

  • CoinJoin usage hit a peak of 65,000 BTC ($2.5 billion) in January 2021, equivalent to 0.35% of the total bitcoin transacted that month.

  • Crypto exchanges and wallet developers such as Wasabi have responded to crypto mixing by barring transactions from their services that facilitate CoinJoins.

Read more: Bitcoin Mixers: How Do They Work and Why Are They Used?

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Breakout Elusive as Traders Price in 7 Fed Rate Hikes for 2022

    The Fed is likely to raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the first hike since 2018.

  • Crypto Firm Gauntlet Valued at $1B Following Latest Funding Round

    Financial risk modeling platform for crypto lending, Gauntlet, has secured a Series B funding round which has boosted the firm’s valuation.

  • Bitcoin Unaffected by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Meltdown

    Analysts says that the market crash in Hong Kong is being driven by regulatory not monetary policies, which is why the contagion has not spread to crypto.

  • Britain to ban exports of luxury goods to Russia, impose new import tariffs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Tuesday said it would ban the export of luxury goods to Russia and impose a new 35% tariff on 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) worth of Russian imports, including vodka, metals, fertilisers and other commodities. The step is the latest in a series of economic sanctions announced by the government to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. The government said it would set out which products were affected by the export ban, but added they would likely include high-end fashion, works of art and luxury vehicles.

  • South China Morning Post's first NFT collection sells out in two hours despite global market slump

    The South China Morning Post's first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), featuring its news archives from Hong Kong's pivotal year of 1997, sold out in two hours on Monday, as the newspaper works towards building an "ecosystem of historical NFTs". The collection, named "1997 Premium Series", includes 1,300 "mystery boxes", each containing five randomly selected NFTs produced by the Post. The NFTs feature the newspaper's coverage of 1997's momentous events, including the handover ceremony o

  • EU Squashes Crypto Mining Ban

    The European Parliament has just voted against a proposal to possibly ban the use of proof-of-work blockchain technology due to its energy-intensive nature. “The Hash” hosts discuss the significance of the EU’s&nbsp;Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework and what this could mean for future crypto regulation efforts.

  • Bedford North Lawrence baseball officially opens 2022 season with fresh faces galore

    Bedford North Lawrence baseball head coach Jeff Callahan welcomed a lot of fresh faces into camp on opening day.

  • 'Deja Vu': Neptune HS a cappella group sings their way into national semifinals again

    Neptune High School's Scarlet Sound advanced to the next round in the Varsity Vocals International Championship of High School A Cappella.

  • Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's scared of commitment, Mr Biden

    When Joe Biden ordered officials to prepare reports on the role of cryptocurrencies in future finance last Wednesday, bitcoin leapt as much as 9% and ether 8%, as many crypto fans hailed a potential milestone in mainstream acceptance. "The real importance of it is that the president of the United States is talking about crypto," said Jack McDonald, CEO of Standard Custody, a firm handling digital asset custody solutions for institutional investors. Some industry watchers see bullish signs for bitcoin, saying the presidential announcement could presage U.S. regulations on crypto that will draw far more institutional money from the likes of pension funds and insurance firms.

  • Meta is ending its free laundry service for workers, and at least one employee is ticked off.

    As employees of Silicon Valley companies prepare to return to their offices, some are lamenting the loss of certain workplace perks. At least one worker at Meta Platforms Inc. is annoyed at the curtailment of a couple of particular perks — free laundry service and free food. The company, which is the parent of Facebook and Instagram, previously offered a service where it would pick up and drop off employees' laundry at places around its Menlo Park headquarters.

  • Exclusive-Ukraine has started using Clearview AI’s facial recognition during war

    Ukraine's defense ministry on Saturday began using Clearview AI’s facial recognition technology, the company's chief executive told Reuters, after the U.S. startup offered to uncover Russian assailants, combat misinformation and identify the dead. Ukraine is receiving free access to Clearview AI’s powerful search engine for faces, letting authorities potentially vet people of interest at checkpoints, among other uses, added Lee Wolosky, an adviser to Clearview and former diplomat under U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The plans started forming after Russia invaded Ukraine and Clearview Chief Executive Hoan Ton-That sent a letter to Kyiv offering assistance, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

  • Bitcoin’s Hashrate Jumps by 15% While Miner Holdings Drop

    Bitcoin hashrate increased more than 15% in a week as processing power saw a steady rise, however, miners’ selling could be worrisome.

  • US intelligence officials investigate satellite internet cyberattack in Ukraine, which took place on day Russia invaded, reports say

    The cyberattack began on February 24 between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., just as Russia began its assault on Ukraine, according to Reuters.

  • Ethereum Staking Protocol Swell Raises $3.75M as Locked ETH Tops $26B

    Swell is attempting to make it cheaper, easier and more efficient to stake Ethereum and eventually other blockchains.

  • Why the "Russian Ethereum" Is Trouncing Shiba Inu Right Now

    You know how important Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is when some refer to other cryptocurrencies as the "[fill in the blank] Ethereum." Last year's big winner, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), has fallen close to 30% over the past month. Why is the so-called "Russian Ethereum" trouncing Shiba Inu right now?

  • George Kamel: How consumers can take control back

    Taking back control as a consumer is about believing that you are in charge.

  • Google Cloud gets more expensive

    Renting cloud infrastructure typically gets cheaper over time, but Google Cloud is bucking this trend today with significant price increases across a number of core services. Operations pricing for Google Cloud's Coldline Storage Class A will double from $0.10 per 10,000 operations to $0.20.

  • Ripple proposes S. Korea distinguish between cryptocurrencies for regulatory clarity

    Ripple, a blockchain-based digital payment network, has made a proposal for South Korea to make clear distinctions in cryptocurrencies between payment tokens, utility tokens, and security tokens, in a policy paper released on Tuesday. Read related article: Amid SEC lawsuit, Ripple buys back stock and raises value to US$15B Fast facts Ripple’s policy paper says […]

  • Ethereum Rollups Need to Improve in These Four Areas: Huobi Research Institute Report

    Huobi Research Institute, the leading blockchain research organization, today published a 23-page report on Ethereum rollup solutions, titled “How Far is Rollup from Maturity: A Dive into Rollup’s ...

  • Zenith Launches Its Centralized Exchange, as 2022 Plans Gain Steam

    Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - Zenith Chain, a digital peer-to-peer network intending to install a use case-specific blockchain, has unveiled its much-anticipated CEX platform, which will support over 200 prominent cryptocurrencies from 175 countries. The Zenith CEX was scheduled for release on March 10th, 2022. Users can use Zenith Exchange to buy, sell, and store bitcoin, ether, Zenith, and other cryptocurrencies, as well as link their Zenith pay accounts and make cros