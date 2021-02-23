UK's leader warns climate change threatens world security

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned world leaders Tuesday that climate change is a threat to security of all nations and sharply criticized people across the globe who say this is “green stuff from a bunch of tree-hugging, tofu-munchers and not suited to international diplomacy and international politics.”

He pointed to the 16 million people displaced by weather-related disasters each year, some becoming easy prey to violent extremists, farmers losing another wheat harvest because of drought and switching to growing opium poppies, and girls forced to drop out of school to search for water becoming prey to human traffickers. He also cited the impacts of changing sea levels and wildfires.

“Whether you like it or not, it is a matter of when, not if, your country and your people will have to deal with these security impacts of climate change,” he warned leaders at a high-level Security Council meeting on climate-related risks to international peace and security.

Chairing the meeting of the U.N.’s most powerful body during the United Kingdom’s presidency this month, Johnson urged the council to demonstrate leadership to protect global peace, security and stability.

John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, thanked European nations for stepping up to tackle climate change during the “inexcusable absence” of the United States during the previous administration.

Former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. The world has already warmed 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the mid-19th century and the goal now is to prevent an additional 0.3 degrees Celsius (0.5 degrees Fahrenheit) warming from now.

Kerry said President Joe Biden knows there is “not a moment to waste” and his administration aims to put the United States on a route to cutting fossil fuel emissions in a way that is, “and I emphasize, irreversible by any president, by any demagogue in the future.”

That appeared to be one of the most explicit assurances from the Biden administration that foreign countries should go ahead and make deals with the administration on climate despite fears that Trump or one of his populist “America First” supporters will take power again in 2024.

Kerry called the climate crisis “indisputably a Security Council issue,” saying the Pentagon has described it as “a threat multiplier.” But even though climate change has been repeatedly called “an existential threat,” he said, “we honestly have yet as a world to respond with the urgency required.”

He called the U.N. climate conference that Britain is hosting in Glasgow in November “literally our last best hope to get on track and get this right.” Nations are expected at the conference to come up with more ambitious pollution cuts.

Saying he was “very happy” to see the United States back at the table, France’s President Emmanuel Macron warned that “a failure on climate would undermine efforts to prevent conflicts and consolidate peace.”

He called on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a U.N. envoy for climate security, who would be required to report annually, saying “what is at stake is our health, our lives and the stability of our planet.”

China’s special envoy for climate change, Xie Zhenhua, echoed that “climate change has become a pressing and serious threat to the survival, development and security of humankind.”

“The country met its 2020 targets ahead of schedule,” Xie said, adding that “China now has the largest number of new energy vehicles in the world.”

China and Russia have repeatedly objected to the Security Council discussing climate change.

Xie called it “a development issue” and Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who welcomed the U.S. return to the Paris climate agreement, said it should be discussed in other U.N. bodies.

“We agree that climate change and environmental issues can exacerbate conflict, but are they really the root cause of these conflicts?” Nebenzia asked. “There are serious doubts about this.”

Reflecting Moscow's opposition to council involvement, Nebenzia was the only U.N. ambassador to join presidents, prime ministers, other ministers and climate envoys in speaking.

U.S. envoy Kerry countered opponents of council involvement, calling the climate threat “so massive, so multifaceted,” and warning: “We bury our heads in the sand at our own peril. It is time to start treating the climate crisis like the urgent security threat that it is.”

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta stressed the impact of climate and security on Africa, which he lamented “unfortunately will suffer the worst consequences of climate change despite being the least responsible for global greenhouse gases.”

He said the drought-stricken Horn of Africa, drying of the Lake Chad basin, shrinking of the Sahel and savannah grasslands “and worsening economic vulnerabilities have set in motion political, demographic, migratory dynamics that increase the threat of insurgency and violent extremism.”

Secretary-General Guterres said “much more needs to be done” and urged a greater focus on reaching the Paris goals, saying “we look to the major emitters to lead by example in the coming months.”’

The U.N. chief called for a dramatic increase in investments to protect countries, communities and people “from increasingly frequent and severe climate impacts,” a scaling up of early warning systems, and addressing the poverty, lack of food and displacement caused by climate disruptions that contribute to conflict.

Renowned British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, in a video message played just before Johnson officially opened the meeting, warned that “if we continue on our current path, we will face the collapse of everything that bring us our security” including good, water, habitable temperatures and food from the oceans.

“We have left the stable and secure climatic period that gave birth to our civilization,” he said. “There is no going back.”

But Attenborough said “if we act fast enough we can reach a new stable state” and the U.N. conference in November “may be our last opportunity to make this step change.”

___

Ellen Knickmeyer and Seth Borenstein in Washington and Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney+ Star: All the TV shows you can watch on Disney’s new channel

    Star launches on Disney+ today

  • Joe Biden planning package of sanctions to target Russia after Navalny poisoning

    US President Joe Biden is planning a package of sanctions to target Russia after the poisoning and imprisonment of Alexei Navalny and a cyber attack which targeted Government agencies. In a move expected to be coordinated with European leaders, President Biden will be taking Russia to task over its human rights record just weeks into his presidency. A senior administration official told Politico: “We are considering available policy options. “Suffice it to say, we won’t stand by idly in the face of these human rights abuses.” Alexei Navalny, a vocal critic of Vladimir Putin was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok and flown to Germany for treatment. He recovered and returned to his homeland, supported by thousands of people, but was promptly arrested and thrown in jail.

  • Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS)Q4 2020 Earnings CallFeb 23, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorLadies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cumulus Media Quarterly Earnings Conference Call.

  • 96,000 pounds of illegally imported Chinese food products went to six states, USDA says

    About 96,810 pounds of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasonings were recalled because they have beef tallow and didn’t undergo USDA import re-inspection after coming from China.

  • Kidnapping case shows online school leaves kids vulnerable, North Carolina sheriff says

    Police say the teen had contact with the suspect using her school-issued computer.

  • Why Arconic Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) fell more than 10% on Tuesday after the aluminum products manufacturer reported an unexpected loss. Arconic before markets opened reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.59 per share, compared to a consensus estimate for a $0.32 profit, on revenue that at $1.5 billion was slightly ahead of the $1.46 billion estimate. "Our fourth quarter results demonstrate a steady climb in revenue since the onset of the pandemic as several indicators point to growing customer demand in many of the markets we serve, particularly in the ground transportation and industrial sectors," CEO Tim Myers said in a statement.

  • You Can Visit These Iconic Castles From Pop Culture History

    Do you prefer the castle from Downton Abbey or the one from Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" music video?

  • UN registers steep rise in murders of Colombian activists

    Slayings of human rights leaders and mass killings of civilians are increasing at a worrying pace in Colombia, according to a United Nations report published on Tuesday. The annual U.N. report on the human rights situation in Colombia found that violence is “intensifying” in some rural areas where state presence is weak and armed groups are fighting for territorial control following the 2016 demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group. According to the U.N. report, at least 133 human rights defenders were murdered in Colombia in 2020, a 23% increase from 2019.

  • Suriname begins coronavirus vaccination campaign with donated doses

    Suriname launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with a small batch of donated doses, as the South American nation seeks a steady supply of inoculations. It hopes to bring in 400,000 doses by the end of the year. It began the inoculation effort with 1,000 doses provided by Barbados and is expecting to receive a donation of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India as early as this week, Public Health Minister Amar Ramadhin said.

  • Here's What Every Secret Code-Word In The Royal Family Means

    Because of COURSE they have a secret language.

  • Side effect from COVID vaccines could produce abnormal mammogram results, doctors say

    Don’t fret irregular mammogram results after vaccination — they’re more common than you think.

  • French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape

    French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 22-year-old actress at his Paris mansion in 2018, it was reported on Tuesday. The Paris public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in the summer of 2018 into the allegations against Depardieu but it was subsequently dropped for lack of evidence. The inquiry resumed last summer and Depardieu, 72, was charged in December, a judicial source told AFP on Tuesday. Depardieu, France's most famous actor, is the latest high-profile figure to be charged for rape as movements against sexual abuse pick up pace in the country. The woman, a 22-year-old actress and dancer according to French media, accuses him of raping and assaulting her several times at his Paris mansion. She filed the complaint at a gendarmerie in Lambesc near Aix-en-Provence, southern France. Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP that the actor, who is free but under judicial supervision, "completely rejects the accusations". He could not immediately be reached for comment. She reportedly claimed the events took place at the screen icon's "hôtel particulier" - town mansion - in Paris' central 6th arrondissement on August 7 and 13. According to a source close to the investigation, Depardieu is friends with the young woman's father and had "taken her under his wing", giving her tips on how to start her acting career. She studied in a school where he gave lessons. According to her agent, the actress has been "destroyed" by the saga. She reportedly alleged that he abused her during an "informal rehearsal" for a play. Her lawyer was not available for comment. Depardieu has appeared in around 170 films, including Jean de Florette, Green Card and Astérix et Obélix. He has had run-ins with the law in the past regarding drink driving. The charges come in the wake of a string of sexual abuse accusations against high-profile figures in France, including politicians, actors and intellectuals. Last week, a former French minister was sentenced and imprisoned for gang rape and sexual assault on an employee for the first time in modern French history. The past few months have seen the emergence of #MeTooInceste, #MeTooGay, under which survivors told their stories of abuse as children and gay people, respectively. Dozens of female students at prestigious French university Sciences Po have also shared stories of harassment, assault and rape under the hashtag #SciencesPorcs. A host of allegations were triggered by the publication of a book at the start of the year, La Familia Grande, in which author Camille Kouchner accused a top political expert and commentator, Olivier Duhamel, of sexually abusing a relative when he was a minor. Science Po director, Frédéric Mion, resigned over criticism of his handling of the scandal after it emerged he had been informed of the accusations against Mr Duhamel, a former head of the organisation that runs the university, in 2018. An investigation into rape accusations against interior minister Gerald Darmanin has also been reopened.

  • Perdue ditches Senate run after Trump Mar-a-Lago meeting

    Reports suggest meeting with former president last week ‘did not go well’

  • Tiger Woods Pulled From Wreckage of Serious Car Crash in L.A.

    YouTube/MSNBCGolf legend Tiger Woods was pulled from the twisted wreckage of a car crash early Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Woods was traveling through the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhoods, near Long Beach, at about 7:12 a.m. PT when his SUV crashed and rolled over. He was the sole occupant, the sheriff’s department said.The car sustained such major damage that crews needed to use “jaws of life” hydraulic machinery to pry open the wreck and pull him out.Footage aired on MSNBC showed the badly damaged car lying on a grassy hill several feet from the roadway. BREAKING: Tiger Woods transported to hospital with injuries following vehicle crash with "major damage," LA County Sheriff's Dept. says. pic.twitter.com/hxcGYAig8D— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021 Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told The Daily Beast in a statement that Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in the single-car crash. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” he said.Woods was hospitalized with “moderate to critical” injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Unidentified law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that Woods was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control on a curvy stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard, crossed a center divider, and rolled several times. He had to be extricated through the windshield, sources said.Woods has been in Southern California for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational, a golf contest at the Riviera County Club that benefits Woods’ foundation. The SUV he was driving appears to have a Genesis Invitational decal on the driver’s side door.Woods hadn’t competed in the Genesis Invitational due to his recent back surgery. The 45-year-old underwent his fourth microdiscectomy procedure, to remove abnormal disc material, and his fifth back surgery in late December after years of persistent back issues. He has also had persistent knee injuries and underwent two surgeries in 2008.Just two days ago, he said he was hopeful of recovering in time to compete in the Masters in seven weeks.This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021 Woods blamed his persistent back pain and insomnia for a DUI arrest near his Jupiter Island, Florida home in 2017.A toxicology report said Woods had five different drugs in his system at the time of the arrest: hydrocodone, an opioid pain drug; hydromorphone, another type of painkiller; alprazolam, an anxiety drug like Xanax; aolpidem, a sleep drug like Ambien; and delta-9 carboxy THC, which is found in marijuana.He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and had to go to DUI school, perform community service, pay a $250 fine, and complete a yearlong diversion program.It was Woods’ second serious crash while in the public eye. Two days after an infidelity scandal erupted in 2009, he crashed his Cadillac Escalade SUV into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his Florida mansion at 2:30 a.m. His then-wife Elin Nordegren had to pull him from the car. He was treated for minor facial cuts and received a ticket for careless driving. He later completed 45 days of therapy.In the wake of the crash, a tsunami of information about Woods’ private life came out, including that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. The revelations cost the golf legend several major sponsorships, and he didn’t return to the sport for five months.Just days ago, Woods was photographed on the golf course for a friendly round with former Miami Heat basketball legend Dwayne Wade. The last time he competed professionally, however, was on Dec. 20 at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida—where he played alongside his 11-year-old son, Charlie. The pair finished seventh. View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) After hosting the Genesis Invitational over the weekend, Woods was set to do a two-day shoot for Golf Digest/GOLFTV, according to Golf Digest. In the shoot, Woods gave on-course lessons to a number of celebrities—including Wade and David Spade. Woods didn’t arrive to the second day of shooting on Tuesday morning.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texas train carrying fuel in flames after crossing collision

    Homes are evacuated as a train transporting fuel burns, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

  • United, Japanese airlines temporarily grounding certain Boeing 777s following engine rupture, FAA order

    Boeing on Sunday told airliners using its wide-body 777 aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW4000-112 engines to ground those planes pending a review by the Federal Aviation Administration. The decision followed an engine explosion Saturday on a Hawaii-bound United Airlines flight from Denver and an FAA order Sunday to immediately inspect all similar 777s. Boeing said there are 128 of the affected jets, 69 of which are currently in service. United has 24 of those active 777s with Pratt & Whitney engines, while Japan Airlines has 13 and All Nippon Airways has 19. The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, like the FAA, had ordered the airlines to ground all 777 aircraft with the specified engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, and the airlines had agreed. United Flight 328 made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after one of its engines blew apart, dropping pieces of its casing over suburban Broomfield, Colorado. The plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew, landed safely and there was property damage but no injuries reported in Broomfield. Video from the flight shows the stripped engine in flames and appear to show at least one of the engine blades broken. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said Sunday that inspectors have preliminarily "concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes." The National Transportation Safety Board, in a separate statement, said to of the engines fan blades were fractured and the others "exhibited damage." The FAA is meeting with Boeing and Pratt & Whitney to discuss the situation. "The engine failure Saturday followed at least two similar incidents involving the same aircraft type and family of engines in recent years," The Wall Street Journal reports, including a Japan Airlines Flight in December in which an engine failure was tied to missing and damaged fan blades, and a February 2018 United flight to Hawaii. More stories from theweek.comPfizer and Moderna plan to at least double vaccine shipments by mid-MarchTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail time

  • Tiger Woods suffers major injuries in car crash

    Tiger Woods has suffered serious injuries in a car crash and was pulled from his vehicle by firefighters in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Woods' car sustained "major damage" in a "single-car accident" on Rolling Hills Estate just after 7am, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office. Images from the scene appeared to show the car's bonnet caved in and its air bag inflated. Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, issued a statement saying the golfer sustained "multiple leg injuries" and was currently in surgery. An LA County Sheriff's Office source told TMZ website that they do not believe alcohol was involved but they did not say whether any other substance was possibly involved.

  • 'Succession' star Nicholas Braun shoots his shot with Kim Kardashian after she files for divorce from Kanye West

    "Would you be down to meet a new person, a totally kind of different guy?" the actor asked Kardashian West in an Instagram video.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • Spotify forced to defend multi-million pound podcast deal with Prince Harry and Meghan

    Spotify has been forced to defend its multi-million pound podcast deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying the “box office” pair will help generate revenue. Musicians and songwriters have complained that they receive such paltry royalties from streaming services that they are struggling to make ends meet. At the same time, Spotify has paid the Duke and Duchess a reported £18 million to produce and host podcasts “celebrating kindness and compassion”. Horacio Gutierrez, head of global affairs and chief legal officer for Spotify, appeared before MPs at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing on Wednesday as part of its inquiry into music streaming. Mr Gutierrez did not go into detail about the Duke and Duchess’s fee but said: “They’re not doing it for free.” Asked if the couple were regarded as “box office”, Mr Gutierrez replied: “Yes. In terms of the talent that goes into podcasts, yes.”