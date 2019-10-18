UK's Mann expects more than 9 Labour lawmakers to back PM Johnson's deal - RTE

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Opposition Labour lawmaker John Mann will vote for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and expects over nine of his fellow Labour MPs to follow suit, he said on Friday.

Johnson faces a Brexit showdown with parliament on Saturday after clinching a last-minute divorce deal with the European Union that his Northern Irish allies and opposition parties, including Labour, oppose.

"I will be voting in favour of it, it's a deal that's been agreed with the European Union, it's a two side deal and that satisfies me," Mann told Irish national broadcaster RTE.

Asked how many Labour lawmakers would also support Johnson's deal, he said: "More than 9...I don't know how many because there is different pressures at play but it will be in double figures."

