UK's ONS says English COVID infections decreasing slightly but remain high

COVID-19 vaccinations in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in England decreased slightly in the latest week but prevalence overall remained high, the UK's Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The ONS estimated that around 1 in 55 people had COVID-19 within the community population in England in the week ending Jan 16, a lower prevalence than the estimate of 1 in 50 people in the last full infection survey published two weeks ago.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)

