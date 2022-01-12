UK's PM sorry for partygate scandal as calls to quit mount
British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign
British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign
Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a
Writer-director Ti West's movie stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, and Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi).
The Alabama coach's Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game.
"It’s the most expensive ride you will ever take and it can ruin people financially for years."View Entire Post ›
If Britney says it's booty time, it's booty time.
The comedian loves to celebrate life in very unique environments. But mainly naked on a snow mountain.
He’s headed to another Power Five school.
Bob Saget was found dead after family members requested a wellness check. Cause and manner of death are pending further studies.
After just one season in Indianapolis, one of the Colts' most-beloved former players wants his old team to move on.
"My dream job is 'NHL employee who was tasked with calling Gary Bettman to explain the Kodak Black Incident.'"
“There’s always someone bigger and fiercer!”
The couple, who met in church, tied the knot after two-and-a-half years of dating
Over the span of six days and nights at Tulsa’s Expo Square in Oklahoma, the 36th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will crown a new champion of what’s known as the Super Bowl of midget car racing. The question is whether that champion will be a NASCAR national series regular, as […]
The radio host ripped the unvaccinated tennis star as a selfish "f**knut."
Davis talks working with co-stars Susan Sarandon and Brad Pitt on the 1991 movie.
Stephen Colbert and his audience loved every minute of it.
Kate Middleton is using super subtle fashion cues to prep Prince George to be king one day.
Unofficial test speeds from organizational Next Gen testing for the NASCAR Cup Series on Jan. 11-12 at Daytona International Speedway. Note that times are unofficial, with no technical inspection conducted before each session. Day 2 speeds will be added on Wednesday. RELATED: Experience the Next Gen cars in 3D and augmented reality Day 1 – […]
Wilfred Ndidi started for Nigeria, while Alex Iwobi came off the bench. Premier Leaguers Trezeguet and Mohamed Elneny went 90 minutes for the Pharoahs.
Fox News’ White House correspondent and perpetual nemesis of Jen Psaki thought he had Joe Biden’s press secretary cornered on Monday when he asked her why the president is still referring to COVID-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” when so many people are getting breakthrough infections. He was wrong.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” Doocy began, before undercutting that basic truth. “But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got COVID. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got COVI