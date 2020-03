LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have cancelled their tour of Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan after being advised to do so by the British government, a spokesman for the royal couple said on Friday.

"Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic the British government has asked their royal highnesses to postpone their Spring tour," a spokesman said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Kate Holton)