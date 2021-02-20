UK's Prince Charles visits father Philip in hospital

  • Britain's Prince Charles arrives at King Edward VII's Hospital in London
  • Britain's Prince Charles arrives at King Edward VII's Hospital in London
  • FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London
  • Britain's Prince Charles arrives at King Edward VII's Hospital in London
1 / 4

UK's Prince Charles visits father Philip in hospital

Britain's Prince Charles arrives at King Edward VII's Hospital in London
Toby Melville

By Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, on Saturday visited the hospital where his father Prince Philip is being kept as a precaution after feeling ill, a Reuters photographer at the hospital said.

Charles arrived at the back of the London hospital where Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has spent four nights. Charles was at the hospital for just over half an hour before departing.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that is not related to COVID-19.

He is expected to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remained in good spirits.

Both Philip and the 94-year-old queen received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January.

He spent four nights at the same hospital at the end of 2019 while being treated for a pre-existing condition.

Philip is now rarely seen in public. He stepped down from official engagements in August 2017 after completing more than 22,000 solo events and thousands more alongside the queen.

A former naval officer renowned for his sometimes brusque manner and humour, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became queen. He is now by far the longest-serving consort of any British monarch.

In an apparent tribute to the duke, one of his granddaughters, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank said on Saturday they had named their first son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

(Reporting by Toby Melville, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Mark Heinrich and Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's Prince Philip to stay in hospital through weekend

    Britain's Prince Philip is expected to stay in a London hospital for several more days after being admitted earlier this week in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.” The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remained Friday in the private King Edward VII's Hospital, where he was admitted on Tuesday evening. The palace said Philip's admission was taken on the advice of his doctor, and he is expected to remain through the weekend and into next week for observation and rest.

  • UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

    Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is likely to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remains in good spirits. "Following consultation with his doctor the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week," the source said. Both Philip and the 94-year-old queen received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January.

  • New This Week: 6 Fresh and Stylish Laundry Rooms (10 photos)

    Calm, uplifting spaces in a home are more important than ever these days. In the laundry room, that means fresh colors, lots of natural light, and details and materials that create a peaceful and inviting atmosphere. See how the following designers nailed that feeling in these six laundry rooms.

  • These Brilliant Window Treatment Ideas Will Infuse Luxe Style into Every Room

    Here's how to dial up the drama with drapery, curtains, and shades.From Veranda

  • Prince Charles visits his father Prince Philip in hospital

    The Prince of Wales has visited his father the Duke of Edinburgh at King Edward VII's hospital in London. The Duke, who turns 100 in June, was admitted on Tuesday evening after a "short period" of feeling unwell. He had been expected to be discharged after a few days, but that period was extended on advice of his medical team and he is now expected to remain in hospital for "observation and rest" throughout the weekend and into next week. His son, Prince Charles, arrived at the hospital to visit him on Saturday afternoon. It is not unusual for members of the Royal Family to visit each other in hospital. The Prince of Wales left the hospital shortly before 4pm on Saturday, around 30 minutes after arriving. A royal source said: "As we have said previously, the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits."

  • Fed sees 'considerable' risk of ongoing U.S. business failures

    The risks of ongoing business failures in the United States "remain considerable" even as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve said on Friday in its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Business borrowing "now stands near historic highs," the U.S. central bank said in the report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will present the report in hearings before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

  • 'Lift sanctions first,' Iran says to US offer of renewed nuclear talks

    Tehran repeated its assertion on Friday that the United States must lift sanctions before Iran will return to the 2015 nuclear accord, but said it was ready to comply “immediately” once this was done. When sanctions are lifted, "we will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter. Since the election of President Joe Biden, Washington has offered to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear activity, which former president Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned in 2018 before reimposing tough economic sanctions. In response, Iran reduced its compliance with the accord by increasing its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium, enriching it to a higher level and installing more advanced centrifuges. The United States said this week it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to an agreement at the same time after earlier insisting that Iran must honour its compliance commitments before Washington re-engages. “Remember, Trump left the room and tried to blow it up,” tweeted Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in response on Friday. “Gestures are fine. But to revive P5+1, US must Act: LIFT sanctions,” he said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known. “We WILL respond.” However, on Friday White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden's administration had "no plan to take additional steps" such as lifting sanctions in advance of having a "diplomatic conversation". In a bid to break the deadlock, a senior European Union official said on Friday that the EU hoped to arrange an informal meeting between all the original signatories to the agreement: Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany, and the European bloc. The EU has not yet scheduled the meeting or sent invitations but reviving the agreement is an urgent priority for world powers, Reuters reported the official as saying. "I don't think Iran will say no to any practical attempt for an informal meeting, with all the countries around the table, that would be a basis for putting the JCPOA back on track," the official said, adding that the United States had already responded positively to the idea of an EU invitation to talks.

  • Justice Department Confronts Increasingly Complex Capitol Riot Inquiry

    WASHINGTON — Justice Department officials are adding prosecutors and agents to their sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol as it moves into a more complicated phase and they strategize about how to handle the large caseload, including trying to stave off a potential backlog in the courts, according to law enforcement officials. Their effort to charge more complex cases was evident Friday when prosecutors secured an indictment expanding an existing conspiracy case against the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers, accusing six more suspected members of the group of organizing a military-style attack on the Capitol to help President Donald Trump overturn the election results and remain in power. The investigation has already resulted in charges against more than 230 people and in scores of subpoenas. More than a dozen federal prosecutors from around the country have been assigned to work with the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, which is leading the investigation, and it could lead to 400 to 500 criminal cases in total, according to a law enforcement official. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Michael R. Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney in Washington who has been overseeing the inquiry, will soon step down from his appointed post. But officials are planning to keep him on to continue to oversee the investigation from Justice Department headquarters in Washington, according to people familiar with the leadership discussions. The FBI’s Washington Field Office, which moved quickly in the days after the attack to handle a voluminous amount of tips, digital clues and interviews, will see more of that work farmed out to field offices around the country. The bureau’s Domestic Terrorism Operations Section, which has long overseen the investigation from FBI headquarters, will coordinate that work. In the weeks immediately after the siege on Congress, the speed of the FBI’s investigation provided a glimmer of hope that the rioters would be held accountable, as the government grappled with security failures that allowed the pro-Trump mob to breach one of the most fortified buildings in one of the most secure cities in the nation. But the investigation has now hit an inflection point, where the easy cases have mostly been made and more complex ones loom. Sherwin signaled the shift last month at a news conference, saying the pace of arrests would plateau as prosecutors focused on building “the more complicated conspiracy cases related to possible coordination among militia groups.” Now federal prosecutors are discussing obtaining guilty pleas from defendants and trying to secure suspects’ cooperation, according to a law enforcement official. Major criminal investigations often depend on intelligence from informants and cooperating witnesses, current and former prosecutors say. But the riot investigation, which has been highly unusual in many respects, has resulted in hundreds of charges with little cooperation from people involved and instead based almost entirely on evidence gathered from social media and tips from family members and acquaintances. To file more serious charges accusing suspects of organized plots to overturn the election, the government may need the cooperation of those already swept up by the FBI who might want a lesser sentence. “Cooperators are the de facto experts on a crime because they’re on the inside of a conspiracy,” said Glenn Kirschner, a former prosecutor in Washington who focused on homicide and racketeering cases. “They can bring direct evidence to the jury about who was playing what role inside; what the hierarchy was and what the structure was inside the organization.” The Justice Department first charged members of the Oath Keepers last month with plotting to go to Washington to breach the Capitol, its first major conspiracy case, without cooperation. In the original charges, prosecutors noted that three members of the group could be seen in widely circulated videos dressed in paramilitary gear and moving in coordinated fashion through the chaotic mob. On Friday, the department charged six more people in the plot, including Kelly Meggs, the self-described leader of the organization’s Florida chapter who, according to the indictment, wrote on Facebook, “Gentlemen we are heading to DC.” Another Florida Oath Keeper, Graydon Young, arranged firearm and combat training for himself and others, according to the indictment. Members of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with conspiracy have so far shown no public sign that they would be willing to cooperate. One, Thomas E. Caldwell, has vowed to fight those charges in court. But that may shift. This week, Dominic Pezzola, a member of the right-wing extremist nationalist group the Proud Boys, indicated in a court filing that he would be willing to plead guilty and “make amends.” Should the Justice Department be able to obtain guilty pleas, that could ease the pressure on Washington’s federal courts, which halted nearly all trials in response to the coronavirus pandemic and faces a yearlong backlog. Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the U.S. District Court in Washington, who early in her career worked on Capitol Hill as an aide to Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., has made no effort to hide her disdain for some of the Capitol case suspects. “What happened on that day is criminal conduct that is destined to go down in the history books of this country,” she said during a proceeding in the case of Richard “Bigo” Barnett, who was seen in photographs with his feet propped up on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he unlawfully entered the Capitol with a dangerous weapon, a walking stick used as a stun gun. Howell said that the charges failed to “properly capture the scope of what Mr. Barnett is accused of doing here,” and she said that residents were “still living here in Washington, D.C., with the consequences of the violence that this defendant is alleged to have participated in.” Howell also told The National Law Journal that “there is no question that in criminal cases where the defendant wants a trial, the trials have all been delayed.” But she said that the court had “a plan to hit the ground running as soon as we resume trials.” A spokesperson said that the details were being worked out. While a backlog has built up because of the pandemic, the court’s docket shows that scores of criminal cases have continued to be processed and concluded in video proceedings, as defendants reach plea deals with prosecutors and are sentenced. Even so, Kirschner predicted that “the court dockets will be crushed if the Justice Department doesn’t plead a whole bunch of these cases out,” estimating that the U.S. District Court in Washington handles about 400 cases a year. Prosecutors have said they expect that members of extremist groups may want their cases to go to trial so that they can use the venue as a platform for their propaganda. But they may not soon see time in court. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • This Is Us: Welcome To The World, Hailey Rose

    The Pearsons navigate huge family milestones together, from a distance.

  • The 4 Best Skin-tag Removal Patches

    Achieve clearer skin with these innovative and effective skin-tag removing patches.

  • Rush Limbaugh in his own words

    A sneak peek at the Fox Nation special on the radio titan

  • Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announce name of their son

    The princess gave birth to her first son on 9 February.

  • Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Reveal Their Newborn Son's Name!

    The couple chose to honor an important royal family member

  • Rose McGowan Reveals She’s Become a Permanent Resident of Mexico: It’s a ‘Really Healing Land’

    McGowan says she moved to Mexico in early 2020

  • Southern Calif. Man Must Pay More Than $200,000 After Selling Dozens of Sick Puppies to Families

    Gustavo Gonzalez, 27, pleaded no contest on Friday to one misdemeanor count of selling live animals on the street, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office

  • Girl, 8, Went Missing in 2019, and Her Body Was Just Found -- Months After Arrests of 2 Women

    Mildred Old Crow, 8, was reported missing in November and last seen alive in March 2019

  • Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae Didn't Know About Her Tennis Dominance Before Meeting: 'Not My Sport'

    The tennis star and the rapper opened up about how they make their relationship work despite their extremely different careers

  • All of the Crazy New Foods That Have Hit Shelves in 2021 So Far

    2021 is shaping up to be a great year for new and exciting foods!

  • Yellow Penguin, Potentially the First of Its Kind, Spotted by Photographer on Island Trip

    Photographer Yves Adams believes the rare king penguin he saw on an island in South Georgia is leucistic

  • OutDaughtered 's Danielle Busby Says Daughter Hazel's Eye Patch Is Helping 'Strengthen' Her Vision

    "One eye was just a little bit weaker. So just to kind of strengthen it, we covered the other one up a little bit a day," Danielle Busby says of her 5-year-old daughter