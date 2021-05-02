UK's Johnson faces more questions over personal spending

FILE PHOTO: Britain's PM Johnson and finance minister Sunak visit school in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Guy Faulconbridge
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Guy Faulconbridge

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced more allegations on Sunday about his expenditure on the refurbishment of his apartment and on childcare for his young son, which his foreign minister dismissed as baseless gossip.

Johnson has repeatedly weathered gaffes, crises over Brexit and disclosures of his adultery, but the revelation that he and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, spent lavishly to redecorate their residence with a designer feted by royalty has touched a nerve.

One of the leaders of the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union, Johnson is grappling with a stream of allegations about both his expenditure and the management of his core team at the centre of the British government that opponents say show he is unfit for office.

Johnson has repeatedly said that he paid for the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment, but the Electoral Commission says it has grounds to suspect an offence has been committed in the funding of the work.

The Sunday Times said the total cost of the work was around 200,000 pounds ($276,000) and that one invoice was settled by a Conservative Party donor directly - a benefit-in-kind that would need to be declared to tax authorities.

The newspaper also reported that a Conservative Party donor had been asked to pay for a nanny for Johnson's young son, Wilfred.

"I don't mind paying for leaflets but I resent being asked to pay to literally wipe the prime minister's baby's bottom," the unidentified donor was quoted as saying.

Johnson's Downing Street office did not address the reported refurbishment costs, but said in a statement: "The Prime Minister has covered the costs of all childcare."

The Conservative Party declined to comment on the report.

'TITTLE TATTLE'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab declined to answer directly who initially paid for the work and said he had "no idea" if a donor had been asked to pay for Johnson's childcare.

"The last issue you asked about is an example of tittle tattle," Raab told Sky TV. He said Johnson had been "crystal clear" about the expenditure on the refurbishment of the apartment.

Before local elections on Thursday across most of Britain, some opinion surveys show Johnson's ratings have dipped. His party also faces a parliamentary by-election in Hartlepool, northern England, which the opposition Labour Party has controlled for decades.

Such is uproar over the cost of the Downing Street refurbishment that Johnson last week even expressed his "love" for John Lewis, a retailer adored by millions of British voters.

Tatler magazine had cited an unidentified source as saying the work had improved the apartment after the "John Lewis furniture nightmare" inherited from former Prime Minister Theresa May.

($1 = 0.7239 pounds)

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Frances Kerry and Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • On-demand pay a growing benefit – and concern – for small businesses

    We think of payday as a rigid date, but ‘pay on the day’ is becoming more popular. Here’s how to navigate on-demand benefits ‘More than half of all employees believe that on-demand pay is a more attractive benefit than additional paid time off.’ Photograph: Anthony Brown/Alamy As employers – especially small employers – are struggling to bring back workers to their jobs, a relatively new benefit is becoming more attractive: on-demand pay. Yes, that’s right: an employee gets paid on the day the work is performed. Think about it: your babysitter already gets paid right away, and so does the high-school kid who mows your lawn. So why not your employees? The appetite for this benefit is growing. According to an October 2019 survey of 1,180 American adults by the Workforce Institute at Kronos, a whopping 61% of employees across the healthcare, retail and manufacturing/construction industries said they should not have to wait until their scheduled payday to access their earned wages. More than half of all employees believe that on-demand pay is a more attractive benefit than additional paid time off. So how does this work? It depends on how an employer designs its program, and the platform used. For example, the payroll giant Paychex, through an existing partnership with the on-demand pay service PayActiv, offers their customers the ability to give their employees access to an amount equal to their net pay via a mobile application. DailyPay’s on-demand pay platform allows employees to access their pay and tips early and save it as they earn it. Ceridian’s DayForce creates a wallet where employees can request pay in advance of a pay date. Even, who recently announced it surpassed $2.5bn in payments, offers similar services via debit cards to the employees of their customers. The providers of these services are telling employers that there are benefits for them too. “Our on-demand pay helps members with expenses that come up between paychecks – like childcare, groceries, or car repairs – so they can avoid overdraft fees and payday loans,” Even’s chief executive, David Baga, said in a statement. Even said 60% of employers report that financial stress affects their employees’ ability to focus and 65% of people think employers should do more to address financial insecurity. “Amazon Prime, Lyft, Netflix, Venmo: the world has changed dramatically to usher in a generation of on-demand services, yet most organizations still think about payday as a rigid, set-in-stone process,” Joyce Maroney, executive director, The Workforce Institute at Kronos, said in a press release accompanying their survey. “Employers who can ease the burden of financial stress by being more agile around payday and offering creative financial wellness benefits will be repaid by orders of magnitude in productivity and engagement.” Even counts Walmart, Pitney Bowes, Humana and other Fortune 500 companies as its customers. That’s well and good for them because they’re big, corporate brands. But unfortunately, this growing trend presents a potentially significant problem for smaller companies, and for obvious reasons: providing this benefit is a cashflow challenge and for many smaller businesses, payroll is one of the biggest drains on cash and must be managed carefully. “I’m not sure how I can do this,” one client told me recently when I brought up the idea. So here’s what I advised to her and a few of my smaller clients: given the competition for talent, they should seriously consider offering on-demand pay … but go slow. For example, make it available for employees who have worked for you for at least 90 days so you can build a relationship. Make the benefit available only after a supervisor approves. Allow employees to take up to 50% of their pay before the payroll date. Have your employees commit to a regular amount – you don’t want to be guessing each week how much people are taking, as that could wreak havoc on your cashflow. Make the policy available to all hourly workers and make it visible, because if you’re doing this you should at least get the credit for doing it. Labor shortages are an enormous headache right now for small businesses, and the problem will only get worse this year as the economy recovers and workers – many of whom are still collecting unemployment through September – slowly trickle back. Employers – particularly smaller companies who are competing with bigger brands – are simply going to have pay for better benefits … and contemplate on-demand offerings to pay them quicker, if they want to compete for the best talent. That’s assuming they can afford it.

  • Opinion: Disconnect between Idaho Legislature and public over education funding

    Year after year, Idaho families show up to vote on levies and bonds to fix our crumbling schools and fund the day-to-day basics of educating our children, writes this West Ada middle school teacher.

  • Workers demonstrate in Paris on May Day

    There was a heavy police presence in Paris on Saturday as thousands of protesters marked May Day by marching for more protections for workers. (May 1)

  • Over 50 police injured, 250 detained in Berlin May Day riots

    More than 50 police officers were injured and over 250 protesters were detained after traditional May Day rallies in Berlin turned violent, the German Police Union said Sunday. Protesters threw bottles and rocks at officers, and burned garbage containers and wooden pallets in the streets. “We don't have any final numbers, but regarding the known more than 50 injured colleagues and more than 250 detainments, it's clear that we were far removed from a peaceful May 1,” Stephan Kelm, Berlin's deputy chief of the police union, told German news agency dpa.

  • Kate Middleton Reportedly Has Code Words to Encourage Her Kids to Behave in Public

    Getting children (even royal ones) to behave isn't always easy.

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's sister called 911 begging to be placed in a new foster home weeks before police shot and killed Bryant, AP reports

    When police told the girl they couldn't move her, she said she would "kill someone in the home" if she didn't get to leave, a police report said.

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • ‘She has touched and shaken the world’: Ma’ Khia Bryant is given posthumous diploma at funeral

    Teenager shot four times by officer on same day Derek Chauvin convicted over George Floyd killing

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • NASCAR’s Kyle Busch unwraps birthday present with trucks victory at Kansas Speedway

    Here’s how it went down at the Saturday night warmup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.

  • Don't trust caller ID on phones, says Ofcom

    The service should not be used as a means of verifying identity in the battle against fraud, Ofcom says.

  • OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Tuscany, Italy

    Courtesy VRBOPodere La Specola, Tuscany, Italy (Vrbo): The Roaring Twenties are back, baby! Or so we are all desperately hoping. Summer 2021 is the time to trade in your flapper-girl fringe and coupe of champagne for a mask with fringe and vaccination records… and a coupe of champagne (not everything has to change in 100 years). And then (safely) book a trip somewhere fabulous. For those whose tastes lean towards da Vinci, this is a Tuscan getaway that will have you bringing out the oil paints and doing your best impression of Mona Lisa. Courtesy VRBO Let’s talk about the most important feature first: the grounds. After a year of being cooped up, it’s time to throw open the doors and permanently declare your life al fresco. This expansive yard is complete with a large pool, a hydromassage tub, plenty of space to lounge, and views that will have you clicking that camera nonstop. Courtesy VRBO Podere La Specola has plenty of that rustic Italian appeal. But don’t let the weathered stone or antique vibes fool you. This is an old-school villa. Read: large and fit for an extended family. Or, in this case, your 17 closest vaccinated friends. Courtesy VRBO If you get tired of your immediate surroundings (unimaginable, I know), you can get those steps in while you wander a little farther afield. The property is surrounded by everything on the quintessential Tuscan countryside checklist: olive groves, rolling green hills, and a bucolic forest. Courtesy VRBO Can’t imagine leaving? No problem. While the on-site owners (don’t worry, they live in their own private space on the property) might object to you permanently moving in, there is a 5-14 night minimum, which means you have a great excuse to plan a nice long vacation. Sorry, boss, it’s mandatory. Courtesy VRBO “La Specola” means “observatory” in Italian, a nod to one of the home’s former residents. Among his many renaissance-man accolades, Marsilio Ficino was an astrologer and a teacher of the Medicis. Don’t forget the recommended bedtime story after a night gazing at the stars: “Good Night, Barbera.” Courtesy VRBO This property is made up of a main house and two annexes. While each has its own set of living areas and bedrooms, the main house is where the communal areas for eating, drinking, and catching up on all the year’s craziest events are. Courtesy VRBO The second most important feature of this (and any) holiday home: the option to add on an in-home chef. Homemade pizza and authentic bolognese, anyone? Courtesy VRBO Who needs to eat in the finest establishments to be found in Florence or Rome—or the nearby village of Figline Valdarno—when you have this dining setup in your very own (temp) home. Courtesy VRBO In America, a home filled and furnished with antiques might be considered something of a poseur. In Tuscany, it’s an authentic expression of being hundreds of years old. Those copper pots? Brand new at time of purchase. Courtesy VRBO Some old houses skimp on the bathrooms—indoor plumbing took awhile to catch on, after all—but not here, where your crew of 18 has 10.5 baths to enjoy. Courtesy VRBO Like all quality, centuries-old villas, this country home can sleep generations of family members in the nine bedrooms. Or, if you’re one of those unfortunate souls who has been living that family life during a long, hard quarantine, it can sleep up to 18 of your best friends. Courtesy VRBO It’s impossible to believe you could ever want more than this little forkful of paradise—more than two social plans in a week has many of us running for solitude these days. But if you want to stretch your legs outside of the beautiful grounds of Podere La Specola, Florence is just a short drive away, as is the famed outlet shopping center known as The Mall. Courtesy VRBO The bedding may be thoroughly modern, but the wall art gives you a little taste of the local Renaissance flair. Courtesy VRBO To truly embrace the revival of the Roaring Twenties, we should be thinking in multiples: vacations, parties, massages. But planning out your travel and spa schedule can be so stressful. You should probably book a trip to Tuscany and get to work on your calendar while relaxing near an olive grove. Bottoms up!Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Police union asks NBA to investigate LeBron James for tweet ‘inciting violence’ after Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

    ‘That officer saved a life and he’s a hero’, LAPD detective says

  • NASCAR’s Kyle Busch unwraps birthday present with trucks victory at Kansas Speedway

    Here’s how it went down at the Saturday night warmup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.

  • Islanders beat Rangers 3-0 to clinch playoff spot

    Anthony Beauvillier scored twice and Semyon Varlamov stopped 28 shots for his league-leading seventh shutout of the season as the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot for the third straight year. Mathew Barzal added a breakaway goal and Josh Bailey had three assists to help the Islanders beat the Rangers for the sixth time in eight meetings this season, including the last three by a combined 13-1 margin. A smattering of fans at Nassau Coliseum chanted "we want playoffs” as the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard clock above center ice.

  • Fuel tankers catch fire, at least 10 hurt in Afghan capital

    A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people and plunging much of the city into darkness, officials said. It wasn’t immediately known if the fire was accidental or intentional coming on the official start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops, ending America’s longest war. The Interior Ministry said Sunday the incident is under investigation.

  • Police fired 24 shots at a handcuffed man. Why didn't they turn on their body cameras?

    The case of Ariane McCree illustrates the patchwork nature of police body camera policies around the country.

  • Caitlyn Jenner says transgender girls shouldn't get to participate on girls' sports teams because it 'just isn't fair'

    "This is a question of fairness," said Caitlyn Jenner, who in 1976 won gold at the Olympics. Trans advocates say these bills are harmful and useless.

  • Line of Duty: Five unanswered questions for the series six finale

    Ahead of the series six finale, these key questions definately need more than "no comment".