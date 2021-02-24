UK's Reading and Leeds music festivals to go ahead this summer

LONDON (Reuters) - The Reading and Leeds music festivals will go ahead in England this summer after the government this week announced a timetable for relaxing coronavirus restrictions, the organisers of the festivals said on Wednesday.

"Following the government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer. LET'S GO," the organisers said.

The festivals are due to take place in late August.

Last month the organisers of Britain's Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, cancelled the event for a second year running. Glastonbury typically takes place in June.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)

