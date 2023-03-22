UK's RMT rail union suspends two planned strike days

LONDON (Reuters) - British railway workers' trade union RMT said on Wednesday it had suspended nationwide rail strikes planned for March 30 and April 1 after talks with a group of train companies over a long-running pay dispute.

"Following further talks between RMT and the Rail Delivery Group today, a proposal was tabled by the RDG which could lead to a resolution to resolve the current national rail dispute through a new offer," the RMT said in a statement.

"RMT will have further talks with the RDG with a view to securing a new offer on pay, job security and working conditions."

The union's dispute with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents more than a dozen train operators, remains ongoing, it added.

