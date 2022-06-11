Transport department denies UK mulling visas for EU workers to ease airport woes

Completion of the Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Grant Shapps
    British politician (born 1968)

(Reuters) - Britain's Department for Transport on Saturday denied a report that the government was considering issuing temporary visas to workers from the European Union to ease a staffing crisis at airports.

The Telegraph newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3zz6Dlu that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has discussed plans to issue baggage handlers and check-in staff with temporary visas similar to those issued to fruit pickers and musicians,

"This is entirely untrue," a ministry spokesperson said.

Shapps last week said the government would be working with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights.

Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand but British airports have been particularly hit by disruptions over the past week.

The sector has struggled to recruit staff after the turmoil of the pandemic and complain it is taking longer to recruit new employees and vet them for security clearance.

Britain quit the EU in January 2020, leading to an exodus in workers from the bloc.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stag party's inspired journey home after getting trapped in Amsterdam

    The group of 14 Brits had to make the last-minute trip after their easyJet flight was cancelled.

  • Syria halts flights to and from Damascus, hours after Israeli attack

    DAMASCUS (Reuters) -Syria halted flights to and from Damascus International Airport “until further notice” on Friday after Israeli air strikes damaged the airstrip and a terminal, the transport ministry said. A Syrian military official quoted by the state news agency SANA said Syrian air defences intercepted the Israeli missiles, downing most of them, but that the early morning attack wounded one civilian and caused some material damage. Cham Wings Airline, a private Syrian carrier, said it was rerouting all its flights to Aleppo International Airport.

  • West Virginia man charged with murder in Thursday shooting near Smithsburg

    Hedgesville, W.Va., area resident Joe Louis Esquivel was charged Friday in the shooting deaths of three Columbia Machine workers near Smithsburg.

  • Adopt 'uniform banks' in schools to help struggling families, Government urged

    The Government is being urged to force schools to adopt “uniform banks” to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis.

  • This cup I bought on Amazon keeps my drinks cold all day long, no ice required (yes, even in the summer!)

    It's a summer essential.

  • Fanatics, Topps announce trading card deal with schools, college athletes in NIL milestone

    Fanatics Collectibles and Topps announced a deal for physical and digital college sports cards, signing Alabama, Kentucky and others.

  • Arkansas to partner with Topps in NIL trading card deal

    Arkansas fans can soon collect trading cards of their favorite Razorbacks thanks to this new NIL deal with Topps and Fanatics.

  • Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours

    Japan on Friday eased its borders for foreign tourists and began accepting visa applications, but only for those on guided package tours who are willing to follow mask-wearing and other antivirus measures as the country cautiously tries to balance business and infection worries. The Japan Tourism Agency says tours are being accepted from 98 countries and regions, including the United States, Britain, China, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore, which are deemed as having low infection risks. Japan’s partial resumption of international tourism that was halted during the coronavirus pandemic is being carried out under guidelines based on an experiment conducted in late May. It involved about 50 participants, mostly tour agency employees from Australia, Singapore, Thailand and the United States.

  • Iran state media say 13 arrested over Tehran bank heist

    Iranian authorities said Friday they have arrested 13 burglars who cut into the vault of a Tehran state bank from a neighboring building and stole 168 safe deposit boxes. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency quoted Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi as saying that three of the suspects were arrested in an undisclosed country abroad, while the rest were apprehended in the Iranian capital and the north of the country. A car containing stolen property was found abandoned at Imam Khomeini Airport, the prosecutor added.

  • Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days

    Taiwan said on Saturday it would cut mandatory quarantine for all arrivals to three days from seven, its latest relaxation of the rules to try to live with COVID-19 and resume normal life even as it has been dealing with a surge of infections. Taiwan has kept its quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in May it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to seven from 10 previously. Taiwan has reported more than 2.7 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant.

  • Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Latest Fertility Diet Decision Is Less Chaotic Than Drinking Sperm

    While fertility journeys are deeply personal business for all parties involved, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and Travis Barker have been fairly upfront about their current attempts to conceive — sharing the ups, downs and occasionally absurd health suggestions they’ve been given along the way (from drinking sperm to weird crash cleanses). In the most recent episodes of […]

  • Ukrainian sappers in Chernihiv Oblast tackle dangerous legacy left by Russian invaders

    The village of Yahidne, where Ukrainian civilians were held in basements andshot execution-style by Russian soldiers, was liberated in early April. But rescuers still have a lot of work to do there.

  • Ukraine pleads for military aid as Russia closes in

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the U.K.'s defense minister in Kyiv to ask for more funding and high-powered weapons to repel the better-armed Russians.

  • Breeze Airways’ new SFO service has its CEO being courted by cities clamoring to be next Silicon Valley

    "Can we do it daily? I’m trying to attract more tech out here,” the Virginia governor told Breeze Airways' CEO, after the airline launched a nonstop between SFO and Richmond, Virginia.

  • U.S. judge blocks Biden administration policy narrowing immigration enforcement

    The directive, finalized in a memorandum issued last September by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), instructed agents to focus on immigrants deemed to pose a threat to national security or public safety, as well as on recent border crossers. The policy gave immigration and border agents discretion to spare migrants who have lived in the United States a long time, are elderly, or are minors or whose family members might be adversely affected by deportation. The directive was part of a shift in U.S. immigration enforcement priorities undertaken by the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to reverse the hardline deportation polices of his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

  • Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testified about Mark Meadows Jan. 6 conversation

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has started holding a series of public hearings. During a prime-time hearing, lawmakers showed never-before-seen footage from the attack along with testimony from people in former President Trump's inner circle. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discussed what was revealed during the hearing.

  • Viola Davis Says Escapist Movies and Social Media ‘Destroys Our Art Form’

    Oscar winner Viola Davis says social media has undermined her art form, especially as it relates to modern theatrical movies. The “Fences” and “The First Lady” actor delivered a blunt and juicy indictment of what it takes to market films nowadays. In a conversation about her content label JuVee at the annual Produced By Conference […]

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for tots

    Parents anxious to finally vaccinate their youngest children against COVID-19, strap in: A lot is set to happen over the next week. On Wednesday, both Moderna and Pfizer will have to convince what’s essentially a science court -- advisers to the Food and Drug Administration -- that their shots work well in babies, toddlers and preschoolers. The FDA weighed in late Friday with its own analysis of Moderna's vaccine, finding the shots appear safe and effective for children as young as 6 months old.

  • Ukraine Latest: Von der Leyen Visits Kyiv, Touts Nation’s EU Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenGen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFHEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerYields Spike to 2008 High, Stocks Sink on Fed Bets: Markets WrapEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, where she held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and said Ukra