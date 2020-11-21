UK's Sunak says he hopes for a Brexit deal but not at any price

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Euro and Pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration
FILE PHOTO: Euro and Pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak has said there is genuine progress in Brexit talks with the European Union, but that it would be better to walk away from a bad trade deal than tie Britain's hands in the future.

Sunak, one of the few members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior ministerial team to have emerged from the COVID pandemic with an enhanced reputation, was thought to be one of the leading voices in the cabinet who wanted a free trade deal with the EU.

He told the Sunday Times that he hoped Britain and the European Union would secure an agreement.

"Every day I am reviewing bits of text, so there is genuine progress," he said. "Certainly, it would be preferable to have a deal."

But he added: "The major impact on our economy is the coronavirus. It's absolutely not (a question of doing) a deal at any price.

"If we don't get a deal, why is that? It is because they are refusing to compromise on what are some completely reasonable and very transparent principles that we've laid out from the beginning. We are not asking for ... super-special treatment."

The two sides have been locked in talks for months and, while officials say they have made progress in the last few days, a substantial amount still needs to be done for an agreement to be in place and ratified by the year-end deadline.

Sunak gave the interview ahead of a spending review on Wednesday when he will set out the government's spending over the next year, after COVID-19 blew a 200 billion pound ($266 billion) hole in Britain's finances.

He said he hoped that, by next spring, he would be able to start thinking beyond the current need to support the economy and jobs, and considering how he could return the public finances to a sustainable level.

($1 = 0.7529 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Louise Heavens and Kevin Liffey)

Latest Stories

  • Republicans bring out the big guns in Georgia runoff election, but Trump’s refusal to concede sparks concern

    Incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are looking to bring in big GOP names to stump alongside them, while Democrats are choosing to keep things local. Weighing heavily on the race is President Trump’s refusal to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Illinois Sen. Duckworth says 'silence is deafening' from Republicans on Trump's election maneuvers

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth reacted with “utter disgust” to reports that President Trump has invited Michigan Republican legislative leaders to the White House.

  • Serbian Church leader dies after contracting COVID-19

    The leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, who often criticized Western policies toward Serbia and urged close relations with Slavic ally Russia, has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the church said Friday. Bells on churches throughout Serbia tolled and mourners flocked to light candles as the government proclaimed three days of national mourning. The patriarch was hospitalized with the virus early in November, soon after attending the funeral of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, Bishop Amfilohije, who also died from complications caused by the COVID-19 infection.

  • Russia stops U.N. blacklisting of Libya militia, leader

    Russia on Friday stopped a U.N. Security Council committee from blacklisting a Libyan militia group and its leader for human rights abuses because it said it wanted to see more evidence first that they had killed civilians. The United States and Germany proposed that the council's 15-member Libya sanctions committee impose an asset freeze and travel ban on the al-Kaniyat militia and its leader Mohammed al-Kani. Such a move has to be agreed by consensus, but Russia said it could not approve.

  • Michigan lawmakers pledge to 'follow the law' on picking electors after meeting with Trump

    Two Michigan lawmakers summoned to the White House Friday in apparent connection with President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results in that state said they would “follow the law” in regards to certifying a winner.

  • Thousands attend Belarus protester's funeral

    More protests in Belarus on Friday (November 20) as thousands of people raised their arms in the air, held flowers aloft and broke into chants outside a church in Minsk at the funeral of a fellow demonstrator. The death of 31-year-old Roman Bondarenko has become a flashpoint in months-long mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. Witnesses said Bondarenko was detained after fight broke out in a playground over the removal of red-and-white ribbons representing the protest movement. He died in hospital last week after what protesters say was a severe beating by security forces. But interior ministry has denied responsibility, and the government has said Bondarenko was drunk and involved in an altercation with civilians. Meanwhile, Minsk had further sanctions handed down by the European Union on Thursday who also condemned the death. Thousands broke into applause as the coffin was carried out of the church. Mourners, some in tears, gathered at the burial site. Chants of "long live Belarus" also rang out by the graveside.

  • Venezuelans siphon crude oil to make their own petrol, as the country's economy sinks into the mire

    Venezuelans fed up with fuel shortages have begun tapping into the country’s crude oil pipelines to distill their own petrol as the country's economic demise accelerates. The emerging practice was documented by a Reuters investigation that found desperate Venezuelans breaking holes in pipes and siphoning off crude oil and diverting it to makeshift rural laboratories. The revelation underscores the severity of the country’s spectacular economic and infrastructure collapse. Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, however biting US sanctions and mismanagement by the state oil company nationalised by the socialist government has resulted in a dive in production. Venezuelans, who once enjoyed essentially free gasoline thanks to government subsidies, now spend days in petrol queues that snake through the streets. One man, mechanic Daniel Vásquez, told The Telegraph from the capital Caracas in April after sleeping in his car overnight waiting for petrol: “We have to be watching closely for when the line forms, some people find out that gas will arrive, and then we get in line, and then wait for hours or days.” To avoid the queues and make a profit off of the shortages, some have started puncturing pipelines at idled state oil fields, installing their own smaller tubes into the pipes. From there, the tubes transport the oil to small, homemade refineries where the substance must be distilled and refined. “This is the El Palito refinery,” a man proudly proclaims in an online video circulating in Venezuela circles on social media. The video shows two black canisters over a fire in a barrel with tubes transporting the substance into two other containers and finally into two gas canisters.

  • US executes federal inmate for 1994 murder

    The execution was one of three planned before President-elect Joe Biden takes over in January.

  • Tens of thousands mourn radical cleric's death in Pakistan

    Tens of thousands of supporters on Saturday thronged the funeral of a radical cleric whose Islamist party has defended Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law that calls for the death penalty for insulting Islam. The mourners gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, where the Islamist scholar and leader, Khadim Hussein Rizvi, died two days ago at the age of 54. Rizvi’s party, Tehreek-e-Labiak, holds only two seats in parliament, but his movement has repeatedly pressed its cause by staging large-scale demonstrations.

  • Turkey extends seismic survey work in disputed Mediterranean area to November 29

    Turkey said it was extending the seismic survey work of its Oruc Reis ship in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean until Nov. 29, in a move that could add to tensions in the region. NATO members Turkey and Greece are locked in a dispute over the extent of their continental shelves and conflicting claims to hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The row erupted in August when Turkey sent Oruc Reis into waters also claimed by Greece and Cyprus.

  • 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib is not sorry: 'I'm not the problem. The institution is.'

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib expects the incoming Biden administration to do right by progressives for aligning behind the Democratic nominee, who shares few of their imperatives but is, of course, vastly preferable to them than Trump.

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • A bipartisan group of Georgia teens is trying to flip the Senate by enlisting thousands of students to vote in the January runoffs

    The group hopes to register the 23,000 Georgia teens who could not vote in the general election but turn 18 in time to vote in the Senate runoffs.

  • Study: Motorcycle rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state

    When nearly a half-million motorcycle enthusiasts gathered in South Dakota this summer, health experts worried the gathering would ignite new outbreaks of coronavirus cases. It did, according to a report Friday that looked at cases in neighboring Minnesota. About one-third of counties ended up having at least one coronavirus case that was tied to August's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, investigators reported in a study mainly conducted by Minnesota health officials and published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Iran expert: Biden would be 'crazy' not to use 'leverage' generated by Trump in nuclear negotiations

    President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to "make an unshakeable commitment to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon," and U.S. officials expect he'll be focused on easing tensions between Tehran and Washington once he's in the Oval Office next year, NBC News reports. But some experts think he should hold out for a bit before simply rolling back sanctions and rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal that President Trump exited in 2018, prompting Iran's decision to begin enriching its uranium again."From my point of view it would be crazy to rejoin the deal without getting something more out of it," David Albright, an expert on Iran's nuclear program at the Institute for Science and International Security, told NBC News. "Whatever you think of Trump — and I didn't like that he left the deal — he generated a tremendous amount of leverage on Iran, and not to use that just seems crazy. In that sense it's a gift to Biden."Biden is facing a ticking clock, however, given that Iran will be holding its elections in June 2021. President Hassan Rouhani, who is considered a moderate, was willing to back the 2015 agreement with the Obama administration, but his two-term limit is up, and there's no guarantee his successor will want to cut any sort of deal, NBC News notes. So, even if Biden were to adopt a more gradual approach and play hard ball, he'd likely have to do so within the first few months of his presidency. Read more at NBC News.More stories from theweek.com The damage Trump would do 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling

  • Trudeau warns Canada's hospitals could be swamped, Toronto to enter COVID-19 lockdown

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that Canada's hospital system could be overwhelmed by a possible quadrupling of new COVID-19 cases by year end as its biggest city Toronto prepared to impose a lockdown. Trudeau implored Canadians to stay home as much as possible as a second wave of the novel coronavirus rips across the country, forcing several of the 10 provinces to reimpose curbs on movement and businesses. "A normal Christmas is quite frankly right out of the question," Trudeau said.

  • 'Bring it on, I'm not backing down': Arizona top election official Katie Hobbs holds fast against attempts to undermine the state's election

    Hobbs, a Democrat elected in 2018, has faced a barrage of last-minute attempts to discredit the integrity of the election and threats on her safety.