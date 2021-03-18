UK's top COVID-19 virus hunter had a long and winding path to the top

  • FILE PHOTO: Sharon Peacock, who heads COVID-19 Genomics UK, poses for a portrait in Cambridge
  • FILE PHOTO: Sharon Peacock, who heads COVID-19 Genomics UK, poses for a portrait in Cambridge
  • FILE PHOTO: Sharon Peacock, who heads COVID-19 Genomics UK, poses for a portrait in Cambridge
  • FILE PHOTO: Sharon Peacock, who heads COVID-19 Genomics UK, poses for a portrait in Cambridge
  • FILE PHOTO: Sharon Peacock, who heads COVID-19 Genomics UK, poses for a portrait in Cambridge
1 / 5

UK's top COVID-19 virus hunter had a long and winding path to the top

FILE PHOTO: Sharon Peacock, who heads COVID-19 Genomics UK, poses for a portrait in Cambridge
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Guy Faulconbridge
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Guy Faulconbridge

CAMBRIDGE, England (Reuters) - Sharon Peacock, one of the world's top scientific warriors in the battle with the 0.0001-millimetre virus that causes COVID-19, had to fight a much more personal battle inside Britain's education system to rise to the top.

Peacock, 61, is a globally recognised virus hunter: COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK), which she set up a year ago as the pandemic swept towards Britain, has sequenced nearly half of all the novel coronavirus genomes so far mapped around the world.

Her life story is a song to meritocracy and an illustration of how the quiet kindness of strangers can change the fate of a young life.

But it is also a tale of how the British educational system almost overlooked the talents of a young woman who would become a distinguished Cambridge professor of microbiology and put her country at the leading edge of sequencing a virus that has sown personal and economic devastation across the planet.

Brought up in a working class family in the southern English county of Sussex, Peacock failed a crucial exam still used in parts of the country to pick out the smartest children at 11 years old.

"I didn't come from a scientific background. My parents were working class and we didn't know anybody who had gone to university. A key defining moment in my life was when I failed the '11+'," Peacock told Reuters.

It meant she went to a second-tier secondary school, where the focus was on practical skills like cooking, typing and needlework, rather than a more academic grammar school.

Though fascinated by biology, she was barred from taking "O-levels" - exams usually taken at 16 - in biology, chemistry and physics or modern languages. Peacock left school at 16 to work in a grocery store, without going on to study for the "A-levels" that are the usual route to university for English school leavers.

When she was 17, she began work as a dental nurse.

"I really wanted to do nursing. This is where my scientific interest really started to expand. So I moved from teeth to patients," Peacock said.

'ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED'

Without the right scientific qualifications, Peacock had trouble getting into nurse training but managed to talk her way in and qualified as a nurse focused on end-of-life care.

Peacock was on a male medical ward watching a junior doctor examining a patient when she discovered her future.

"I thought: 'this is absolutely incredible - I really want to do that'," she said. "But I was terrified to tell anyone that I wanted to do it as they would have probably found it quite comical. It was a Eureka moment for me."

She returned to study, taking O-levels at night school and her A-levels part-time at technical college.

After twice failing to get into medical school she rang up Southampton University to tell them how much she wanted to study medicine and met the admissions tutor, David Wilton.

"We were looking for something special, what I would describe as a bit of 'sparkle'," Wilton, now emeritus professor of biochemistry at Southampton, told Reuters.

"The mature applicants were particularly special as they normally arrived via less orthodox educational routes and had usually overcome many obstacles."

Peacock was offered a place.

She credits Wilton with changing her life and said the turning point showed just how important minor acts of kindness could be.

"I haven't looked back since. I have absolutely loved being a medical student, a doctor and now a microbiologist," she said. "It was a defining moment for me - a moment of kindness from somebody can make a huge difference to someone's life."

Wilton said he was delighted that Peacock has been so successful.

VIRUS HUNTER

Fast forward 40 years and after stints in London, Thailand and Oxford, Peacock is a professor at Cambridge.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, told parliament that one of the fields in which Britain could be considered a scientific world leader was in the hunt for new coronavirus variants - Peacock's work.

"It's obviously patchy - there are some fields in which we are a superpower. The first thing that comes to mind is the genetic sequencing of the COVID variants," Cummings said, though he cautioned that more broadly Britain was falling behind globally in science.

Peacock says the British education system has improved since her time, though she felt children could be introduced earlier to the wonders of science.

Now, encouragingly, there are more female role models.

"Particularly during the pandemic, the role of women has been absolutely phenomenal - we're not short of role models which is great for encouraging girls and women into science."

So what is her advice for girls and women considering science?

"Really go for it and don't be afraid to take a risk."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • UK faces vaccine shortfall, could delay shots for under 50s

    Britain is facing a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine supplies that may delay the start of shots for people under 50 after deliveries from two suppliers were curtailed due to production and testing issues. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday that 1.7 million doses of vaccine had been delayed because the shipment had to be retested. Hancock’s comments came a day after the National Health Service told doctors that vaccine supplies would be “significantly constrained” beginning March 29.

  • 12 Republicans vote against giving Capitol Police congressional medals. Here’s why

    The medals were awarded for protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Becerra as top federal health official

    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday, clearing the way for him to take the helm of the sprawling department as the United States battles the COVID-19 pandemic. Becerra won confirmation to join President Joe Biden's Cabinet on a party-line 50-49 vote. Becerra, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 26 years and was a member of Democratic leadership, will oversee an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as "Obamacare."

  • 'Home nesting' and telehealth spending to keep rising post-pandemic, McKinsey survey finds

    With many high-earning employees not expected back in the office full-time, the 'home nesting' that became a feature of the pandemic is set to continue - leading to sustained higher spending on home offices, gym equipment and renovations, a new report by McKinsey has found. Online grocery shopping and virtual healthcare appointments are also expected to rise even as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, while spending on remote education and digital entertainment will dip, the study https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/consumer-packaged-goods/our-insights/the-consumer-demand-recovery-and-lasting-effects-of-covid-19 released on Thursday by the McKinsey Global Institute said. The report, based on surveys of consumers in China, France, Germany, the UK, and the United States, analyzed a series of pandemic-induced spending behaviors to predict which would outlast the crisis.

  • YouTuber hit with 18 charges after ‘tearing up’ protected creek in pickup truck

    ‘It’s insane, the fact that I’m in as much legal trouble for this,’ says Michael Hyssong

  • Kobe Bryant's widow names sheriff's deputies who allegedly shared crash scene photos

    Vanessa Bryant accuses them in a lawsuit of giving in to "morbid gossip" and passing around troubling images.

  • Bombing of Afghan government bus kills four

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • Elderly woman fights off attacker in San Francisco as vigils against Asian hate crime held across US

    Witnesses say she stood her ground after being punched in the face, using wooden paddle to defend herself and leaving attacker with bloody mouth and handcuffed to stretcher

  • Amazon has reportedly surpassed Walmart as the top apparel retailer in the US

    Wells Fargo analysts said Amazon had 20% to 25% more apparel sales in the US last year than Walmart.

  • Bey's double-double leads Pistons over slumping Raptors

    Saddiq Bey had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons overcame Norman Powell's 43 points to beat the Toronto Raptors 116-112 on Wednesday night, ending a four-game skid. Bey, who leads all rookies in 3-pointers with 85, was 6 of 10 from behind the arc for Detroit, which had lost 10 of 12. “That young man is already a solid pro and he's just getting started,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said.

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's 'bulldozer' president

    Once praised for his no-nonsense approach, assessments will be coloured by Magufuli's Covid-19 policies.

  • Single father, twins share love online amid pandemic struggles

    "Every time something bad happens, that means that something great is coming. You know, don't let it get you down."

  • LeBron James becomes part-owner of Red Sox -reports

    Basketball superstar LeBron James has entered the world of Major League Baseball by joining forces with Fenway Sports Group - or FSG - as a partner.The move - reported on Tuesday by the Boston Globe - makes the four-time NBA MVP a part owner of the Boston Red Sox.The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward purchased an undisclosed number of shares in FSG, which has also approved a $750 million private investment from RedBird Capital Partners, the Globe reported, citing a source with knowledge of the deal.FSG, which also owns English Premier League soccer champions Liverpool, did not respond to a request for comment.The 17-time NBA All-Star is perhaps an unlikely figure to join the Boston sports landscape, because he has allegiances to some of the city's fiercest rivals.James has previously rooted for MLB's New York Yankees.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Firefighters rescue mischievous goats

    Video footage shot by a tourist shows goats walking on the roof as firefighters try to usher them to safety.Officers rescued several smaller goats first and the rest jumped from the roof to the ground.The goats were uninjured and safely released back into the wild.Officials do not know how the animals reached the roof.

  • What is happening with migrant children at the southern US border?

    More than 13,000 migrant children are in US custody in a surge of arrivals to the US-Mexico border.

  • Covid: Bahraini prince takes AstraZeneca vaccine on Everest trip

    Nepal's drug regulators launched an investigation after a Bahraini royal brought in AstraZeneca doses.

  • S&P ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P retreated but the Nasdaq eked out a gain in a choppy session Tuesday as investors anxiously awaited the result of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Fears about rising interest rates and an overheating economy have investors fixated on the Fed’s meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts but repeat their pledge to remain accommodative. Vespula Capital President Jeff Tomasulo: “To me, they’re really focusing on the Fed, right. That’s what we have today, tomorrow, and I think there are still a little shockwaves from interest rates.”Investors bought tech stocks and sold recent winners like energy and financial stocks, dragging the Dow down four-tenth percent and S&P 500 two-tenth percent. The Nasdaq shed some of its earlier momentum but a rise in Apple helped lift the index a tenth percent. Apple shares gained 1% after Evercore ISI hiked its price target on the iPhone maker’s shares. Also boosting the Nasdaq: shares of Starbucks rose 2%. BTIG upgraded the coffeehouse chain to “buy” from “neutral,” citing strong sales and earnings outlook. Ford was the S&P 500’s second biggest decliner, falling 5%. The automaker announced a $2 billion convertible debt deal.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.