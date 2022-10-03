UK's Truss forced into humiliating tax U-turn

Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan
·3 min read

By Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced on Monday into a humiliating U-turn, reversing plans to cut the highest rate of income tax that helped to spark a rebellion in her party and turmoil in financial markets.

Truss, and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a new "growth plan" on Sept. 23 that would cut taxes and regulation, funded by vast government borrowing to snap the economy out of years of stagnant growth.

But the plan triggered a crisis of investor confidence in the government, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and jolting global markets to such an extent that the Bank of England had to intervene with a 65 billion pound ($73 billion) programme to shore up the markets.

While the removal of the top rate of tax only made up around 2 billion out of a 45 billion pound tax-cutting plan, it was the most eye-catching element of a fiscal package that was to be funded by government borrowing, with Kwarteng not explaining how it would be paid for in the long-term.

Just hours after Truss went on BBC television to defend the policy, Kwarteng released a statement saying he accepted it had become a distraction from wider efforts to help households through a difficult winter.

"As a result, I'm announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it, and we have listened," he said in the statement.

The decision to reverse course is likely to put Truss and Kwarteng under huge pressure, less than four weeks after they came to power. Britain has had four prime ministers in the last six politically turbulent years.

Kwarteng said he had not considered resigning.

"The 45p rate was simply a distraction on what was a very, very strong set of measures," he told BBC television, adding that the U-turn decision had been taken by himself and Truss.

MISTAKEN POLICY

Truss, Britain's 47-year-old former foreign minister who took office on Sept. 6 after winning a leadership contest among Conservative Party members, and not the country, said on Sunday she should have done more to "lay the ground" for the policy.

Truss had also not denied that it would require spending cuts for public services. On Sunday she refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation - a toxic combination that would be seized on by opposition parties.

"From a markets perspective, it is a good step in the right direction. It will take time for markets to buy the message but it should ease the pressure," said Jan Von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea.

The pound has clawed back its losses against the U.S. dollar since Kwarteng delivered the mini-budget. It traded up 0.8% on Monday before slipping back as Kwarteng spoke to the BBC. It was up 0.2% at $1.118 at 0651 GMT.

Government bond yields also remain sharply higher, underscoring the concern among investors about the economy's direction under Britain's new government.

Several senior lawmakers in the Conservative Party had come out publicly against the policy, saying cutting government spending and hiking borrowing to fund tax cuts for the richest was politically risky during a cost-of-living crisis.

One Conservative lawmaker who asked not to be named said the reversal was inevitable. "More structure, clearly, is needed in decision-making," he said.

($1 = 0.8884 pounds)

(Writing by Kate Holton, reporting by Elizabeth Piper in Birmingham, Kylie MacLellan, Kate Holton, Dhara Ranasinghe and Muvija M in London; editing by Andy Bruce and Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Truss Drops Tax Cut for Top UK Earners to Fend Off Rebellion

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysPrime Minister Liz Truss dropped a plan to cut taxes for the highest earners just 10 days after announcing it, in a bid to fend off a mounting rebellion

  • Faurecia gets 213 million euros from the EU to develop hydrogen project in France

    The company aims to create affordable clean mobility solutions by developing and industrialising a new generation of hydrogen tanks, both gaseous and liquid, by the end of 2027, it said in a statement. Faurecia - whose takeover of German car parts company Hella has led to the creation of the new company Forvia - added that production will start in 2024 in its Allenjoie plant in France's Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, with a goal of over 100,000 units produced per year. On July 15, the European Commission authorised 15 member states to provide public funding of up to 5.4 billion euros ($5.48 billion) under the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) programme to support research, innovation and first industrial deployment of hydrogen technologies in the region.

  • Great news for RHI Magnesita N.V. (LON:RHIM): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.4x Gresham House plc ( LON:GHE ) may be sending very bearish signals at...

  • IWG plc's (LON:IWG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 19% Below Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of IWG plc ( LON:IWG ) as...

  • Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Belvoir Group's (LON:BLV) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Japan firms eye ammonia, methanol projects in Canada, Alberta minister says

    Japanese companies are looking to invest in the Canadian province of Alberta to produce ammonia and methanol in the effort to build global supply chains of greener energy to fight climate change, a provincial minister said. Home to Canada's oil sands, Alberta aims to become a hub for hydrogen production as well as carbon storage, as the world tries to cut climate-warming carbon emissions. As part of such efforts, Japan wants to step up investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-carbon fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia to ensure stable supply and reach a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

  • European Stock Futures Drop on Energy Crisis, Recession Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- European stock futures fell as the region’s energy crisis continued to escalate and investors fretted over the hawkish central banks’ impact on the economy while monitoring news about the UK government’s tax proposal.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of Russian

  • UK to reverse cut to higher rate income tax - BBC

    The British government is expected to reverse the proposed scrapping of the highest rate of income tax that has sparked a backlash in the governing Conservative Party, the BBC reported on Monday. Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sent shockwaves through financial markets when he published a mini-budget on Sept. 23, cutting taxes including the 45p highest rate of income tax, in a "growth plan" to be funded by vast government borrowing. The government had stuck to the policy, even as the value of the pound and government bonds fell, but several senior lawmakers have stepped up their opposition to it at the party's annual conference which began on Sunday.

  • Pound jumps on UK tax cut reversal, oil swings higher

    Oil jumped on Monday as OPEC+ considered reducing output at its meeting later this week while the pound swung higher after the UK government said it would reverse a controversial tax cut that had roiled British markets. Sterling jumped in early London trade after the British government announced plans to reverse the proposed scrapping of the higher rate of income tax that has sparked a backlash in the governing Conservative Party. The pound rose as far as $1.128, its highest in 10 days, while FTSE futures hinted at a strong recovery in a stock market that has been battered by concerns over Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's spending plans.

  • Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court

    There’s the house where his grandfather loaded people into his station wagon and drove them to their jobs during the Montgomery Bus Boycott as Black residents spurned city buses to protest segregation. The lines are at the center of a high-stakes redistricting case bearing Milligan’s name that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, setting up a new test of the Voting Rights Act and the role of race in drawing congressional boundaries. At the center of the case is a challenge by various groups arguing that the state violated the federal Voting Rights Act by diluting the political power of Black voters when it failed to create a second district in which they make up a majority, or close to it.

  • French plant-based food maker Bonduelle's full-year profit falls

    The war between Russia and Ukraine, once known as the breadbasket of Europe, has sent food and energy prices to record highs, while summer drought in key agricultural regions such as France shrunk grain harvests and cut inventories. In addition, the ready-to-eat fresh activities of Bonduelle's Fresh Americas division declined over the year due to price increases aimed at preserving margins, a less dynamic market, and the cessation of sales of non-contributing ranges to certain clients, which was not offset by new contract wins. The decline of the ready-to-use fresh food business in North America, which is weighing on the group's performance in the short term, "does not call into question the relevance of this acquisition", CEO Guillaume Debrosse said.

  • Pound forced back as Kwasi Kwarteng says he won’t resign - live updates

    Tory Party Conference latest: Kwasi Kwarteng scraps 45p tax cut Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence FTSE 100 slumps 1pc Roger Bootle: It will spark strikes and protests, but public sector pay has to fall Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Kwasi Kwarteng defends sudden U-turn on scrapping 45p rate tax

    'What changed ?', A BBC presenter grilled Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as he addressed the sudden U-turn on scrapping 45p rate taxBBC Breakfast

  • Analysis-Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline

    LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Calls to the Bank of England saying some British pension funds were struggling to meet margin calls began on Monday. Wild gyrations in financial markets in response to a government "mini-budget" on Sept. 23 meant that swathes of Britain's pension system were at risk, raising widespread concerns about the country's financial stability. British Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng's statement had included dramatic plans to slash taxes and pay for it with borrowing which sent government bond yields soaring.

  • The best October Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including fan-favorite pants for $27

    Fan-favorite walking flip flops, a robot vac, a popular cutting board set and more — it's all on sale right now!

  • In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

    People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places.

  • Brazil Assets Set to Outperform as Lula, Bolsonaro Go to Runoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian markets were poised to outperform after investors welcomed the closer-than-forecast results of the first round of presidential voting.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysLeftist

  • 7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

    Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...

  • Being gay in North Texas: From beatings, shaming and condemnation to unity and pride

    LGBTQ+ advocates recall the ugliness gay people faced in North Texas.