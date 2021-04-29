UK's Truss to meet WTO chief seeking to further reform agenda

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - British trade minister Liz Truss will on Friday press the case for sweeping World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms aimed at countries who distort trade with state subsidies when she meets the trade body's new head in Geneva.

The meeting will be her first face-to-face encounter with recently-elected WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who has committed to reform the organisation.

As Truss looks to remodel post-Brexit Britain as a guardian of free trade and the rules-based international system, she has repeatedly called for a tightening of WTO rules and stricter enforcement.

Truss has been an outspoken critic of Chinese trade practices, previously citing unfair industrial subsidies and intellectual property theft, and warning that without action the West may lose its place in the global order.

"The WTO needs to modernise and tackle big global issues like climate change and technological advancement," a trade department spokeswoman said ahead of Friday's meeting.

"We need a new set of digital trade rules for the 21st century, and more needs to be done to tackle pernicious practices like industrial subsidies so trade is fair as well as free." (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Recommended Stories

  • Universal Music Group Valued at $53 Billion in New Goldman Sachs Report

    Goldman Sachs’ annual “Music in the Air” study is widely recognized in the music industry as an optimistic but authoritative survey of the business — and yet again, it will make Universal Music Group very happy, as it has valued the company at a whopping $53 billion ahead of its IPO, expected this fall. That’s […]

  • Instagram Releases Digital Fashion and Beauty Zine

    Counting nine pages, the zine highlights what is trending on Instagram in fashion and beauty, as well as emerging creators to follow.

  • Blinken meets Israeli spy chief as Iran talks continue

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top Biden administration national security aides met Thursday with the chief of Israel’s Mossad spy agency for talks that focused primarily on Iran, according to officials familiar with the meeting. The two-hour meeting was the second this week in Washington involving senior officials from the two countries and underscored Israel's unease with ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Vienna and Iran more broadly, the officials said. Although other issues were discussed, Israel used Thursday's meeting to “express strong concerns” about Iran, one of the officials said.

  • Australia splashes out over £400m on defence upgrade as tensions grow with China

    The Australian Government is to spend AUS $747 million (£417 million) upgrading northern military bases and expanding joint exercises with the United States to support “a free and open Indo-Pacific”, it said on Wednesday. The announcement, an expansion of previously pledged funding, comes in the wake of growing tensions with China and a number of senior government figures suggesting military conflict in the region was an increasingly likely possibility. The funding will be used to upgrade an airstrip and training facilities for Australian defence forces and US Marines in the Northern Territory, which permanently hosts thousands of American troops under a 2011 deal between then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard and President Barack Obama. Announcing the investment in Darwin, capital of the Northern Territory, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government would work with allies to focus on “pursuing peace, stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific, with a world order that favours freedom”. It is vital Australia remains “in a position to always protect its interests, always advance our national interests, always support a global world order that favours freedom,” he added. “Working with the United States, our allies and Indo-Pacific neighbours, we will continue to advance Australia’s interests by investing in the Australian Defence Force, particularly across northern Australia.” Despite recent comments by Defence Minister Peter Dutton and Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo alluding to the possibility of war with China, and the strategic location of the northern bases, Mr Morrison insisted the investment in the Territory was not intended as a signal to China. “All the activities of our Defence Forces [are] designed to pursue peace,” he said. “This is another significant step forward in the steps we're taking as a government to ensure that our Defence Forces are always ready and that they have access to the best training facilities of anywhere in the world.” Earlier this week, Mr Dutton said the Chinese government was militarising ports in the region. “We need to deal with all of that, and that is exactly what we are now focused on,” he said, shortly after the decision of Foreign Minister Marise Payne to scrap a major infrastructure deal between the Victorian state government and China. Previously, the Defence Minister said war with China over Taiwan “should not be discounted”. Similarly, on Monday, Mr Pezzullo used an ANZAC Day message to staff to warn that Australia must prepare for regional conflict. Citing the growing “drum beat” of war being heard in the “free world”, he wrote: “Let us continue to search unceasingly for the chance for peace while bracing again, yet again, for the curse of war.” The increasingly bellicose Australian rhetoric is far removed from the position being taken by New Zealand, which has distanced itself from the other members of the Five Eyes intelligence agreement over their criticism of China. During a speech on Monday outlining her vision for the island nation’s relationship with Beijing, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said her government would resist efforts by its allies, including Australia, to expand the role of Five Eyes to combat increasing Chinese aggression. The comments reflect New Zealand’s heavy dependence on trade with China as it seeks to revitalise its economy following the devastation of its lucrative tourism industry by the pandemic.

  • U.S. will launch $3.2 billion temporary broadband subsidy May 12

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Communications Commission said it will launch on May 12 a temporary $3.2 billion program to provide lower-income Americans with discounts on monthly internet service and on purchasing laptops or tablet computers. The discounts, which were funded by Congress in December, are worth up to $50 a month for internet service, and up to $75 on federally recognized Tribal Lands. The FCC said on Thursday it had approved 747 companies, including AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, T-Mobile Inc and Comcast Corp - to participate.

  • Biden cites left-leaning study that 55 of top U.S. companies paid no federal income taxes

    President Biden cited a study that said 55 major U.S. firms paid no federal income taxes last year. Is he right?

  • Nio Stock Up On Mixed Earnings As Q2 Deliveries Seen Nearly Flat Amid Chip Woes

    Nio reported a mixed first quarter and forecast Q2 deliveries will barely edge higher as the global chip shortage continues to weigh.

  • Brazil tops 400,000 virus deaths amid fears of renewed surge

    Brazil on Thursday became the second country to officially top 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, losing another 100,000 lives in just one month, as some health experts warn there may be gruesome days ahead when the Southern Hemisphere enters winter. April was Brazil’s deadliest month of the pandemic, with thousands of people losing their lives daily at crowded hospitals. The country’s Health Ministry registered more than 4,000 deaths on two days early in the month, and its seven-day average topped out at above 3,100.

  • China summons internet firms to warn over unfair competition

    Financial regulators in China summoned 13 internet companies on Thursday to call for changes to their fintech operations, the central bank said in a notice, as Beijing ramps up scrutiny on monopolistic practices in the country's tech industry.

  • Amazon just knocked Beats Powerbeats wireless earphones down to $80, an all-time low

    Save $70 on the iconic pair that shoppers say are 'better than AirPods.'

  • China's digital yuan will not topple the dollar, SEC official says

    China's planned digital yuan will not dethrone the dollar, a top Securities and Exchange Commission official said on Thursday, citing the growth of so-called stablecoins backed by the greenback. The world's biggest central banks, including the People's Bank of China and U.S. Federal Reserve, are stepping up work on issuing digital cash, eyeing improvements to payment systems and looking to pre-empt the rise of cryptocurrencies. The PBOC's work on a digital yuan - part of a push to internationalise the currency and reduced its - is far ahead of similar initiatives in other major economies.

  • IBM acquires software provider Turbonomic for over $1.5 billion

    IBM said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Turbonomic, a provider of software that helps companies monitor the performance of their business applications, the latest in a series of cloud computing acquisitions by the tech giant. The deal, which confirmed an earlier Reuters report, would be IBM's largest since it acquired Red Hat for $34 billion in 2019. It values Turbonomic at between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell shown with 'black eye' in photo -lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday released a photo that shows the British socialite accused of enabling Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuses with a bruise around her left eye, which the lawyer called a "black eye." The photo was attached to a letter from Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who oversees Maxwell's criminal case. Guards at the Brooklyn jail housing the 59-year-old Maxwell "confronted" her on Wednesday night about the bruise and threatened to put her in a separate housing unit if she didn't explain its origin, according to the letter.

  • Kraft-Heinz thrives as pandemic spurs home dining

    (Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co beat first-quarter revenue and profit estimates on Thursday as a year-long surge in demand for consumables including Lunchables crackers and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese held up even as the U.S. economy gradually reopened. Claussen pickles and cucumbers have also been in short supply, he said, because of a problem in supply of glass jars.

  • Peru Presidential Favorite Pauses Campaign Over Poor Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s leftist presidential front-runner Pedro Castillo suspended campaign events Thursday afternoon citing health reasons.On Twitter, Castillo apologized to supporters who were gathering to hear him speak in the capital Lima, while local media said he’d been moved to a clinic, with breathing difficulties.Castillo’s wide lead in polls, his radical agenda and the backing of the Marxist Free Peru party, triggered a sell-off in Peru’s bonds and currency this month. Polls show Castillo, 51, is the clear front-runner in the June 6 presidential runoff against former congresswoman Keiko Fujimori.“Due to health issues, I am letting you know that, unfortunately, I will not be able to attend,” Castillo wrote. “A hug and apologies to everyone who arrived.”Castillo’s party didn’t immediately return calls and messages seeking comment.Read More: Peru Presidential Favorite Distances Himself From Marxist AlliesEl Comercio newspaper, citing a Twitter account purportedly belonging to Castillo’s Free Peru party, said he was being transfered to a clinic with “respiratory trouble.”Castillo, a former school teacher and union organizer, tested positive for Covid-19 in January -- during the first round of the presidential election -- and was forced to suspend campaign activities for a month.La Republica newspaper reported Thursday that he was was having a Covid-19 test done to rule out a reinfection.Castillo had been criticized by public health professionals for holding large, open air rallies as Peru is still in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.Weekend DebateEarlier in the day, Castillo and Fujimori traded jabs over a potential weekend debate. Fujimori had proposed a meeting on Sunday and Castillo countered with a challenge for Fujimori to meet him at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the public square of Chota, near his hometown in northern Peru.On Facebook, Fujimori accepted and wrote “I’m not scared,” accusing Castillo of imposing conditions to derail the meeting.“I hope that candidate Castillo doesn’t keep shunning the debate or making absurd excuses to run away,” she wrote.(Updates with details on Saturday debate in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • Biden speech takeaways: Government is good, and so are jobs

    President Joe Biden returned to the U.S. Capitol, his home for more than three decades, and used his first address to Congress to make the case that the era of big government is back. Biden said the U.S. is “on the move again” after struggling through a devastating pandemic that killed more than 570,000 Americans, disrupted the economy and shook daily life. Biden uttered the word “jobs” a whopping 43 times.

  • Exclusive: Hugging expected to get go-ahead by June 21

    Hugging is expected to be given the green light by June 21, The Telegraph understands, with hopes that all over-50s will have been offered both jabs by the time Covid restrictions are lifted. Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer, has urged the public to "hold the line a teeny bit longer" and avoid meetings indoors even if they between people who are fully vaccinated. The current timetable for the easing of lockdown allows indoor visits and overnight stay from May 17. The Government has promised to update its advice on social contact – including hugging those outside household "bubbles" – by this date following a review of social distancing which reports to Boris Johnson. But on Thursday night a source said the expectation was that people would be able to resume full contact by June 21. Ministers have pledged that all adults should have been offered their first vaccine by the end of July, but there are hopes that the rollout of second jabs to all nine priority groups will be achieved a month before.

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Mass. doctor on why vaccinated people need to wear masks

    Dr. Todd Ellerin, chief of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, explains what the risk to people who are fully vaccinated may be.