UK's Truss tells China its rise depends on playing by the rules

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks at Mansion House in London, Britain
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Bruce
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liz Truss
    Liz Truss
    British politician

By Andy Bruce

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday warned China that failure to play by global rules would cut short its rise as a superpower, and said the West should ensure that Taiwan can defend itself.

Renewing her call to boost NATO, Truss said moves to isolate Russia from the world economy in response to its invasion of Ukraine proved that market access to democratic countries was no longer a given.

"Countries must play by the rules. And that includes China," Truss said in a speech at Mansion House in London.

Britain, the world's sixth-largest economy, is dwarfed economically and militarily by China, but believes that via soft power and strategic alliances it can help persuade Beijing to play by the rules of a new, more dynamic international system.

China's economic and military rise over the past 40 years is considered to be one of the most significant geopolitical events of recent times, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union which ended the Cold War.

But Truss said its further rise was not inevitable.

"They will not continue to rise if they do not play by the rules. China needs trade with the G7. We (the Group of Seven) represent around half of the global economy. And we have choices," she said.

"We have shown with Russia the kind of choices that we're prepared to make when international rules are violated."

Earlier this month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said China should persuade Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, or face a loss of standing in the world.

Beijing has said it firmly opposes linking the Ukraine war to its relations with Moscow and that it will defend the rights of Chinese individuals and companies.

Truss said NATO needed to have a global outlook that extended to democracies outside its membership, citing Taiwan as an example.

"We need to pre-empt threats in the Indo-Pacific, working with allies like Japan and Australia to ensure that the Pacific is protected," she said.

"We must ensure that democracies like Taiwan are able to defend themselves."

China says Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province to be brought back to the fold, by force if necessary, is one of the most sensitive and important issues in its relations with the West.

In 2015, Britain's then-finance minister, George Osborne, predicted a "golden" era in Chinese-British relations. But ties have since frayed over issues including Beijing's security crackdown on former British colony Hong Kong and security concerns around Chinese investment in Britain.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Truss pushes for more defence spending, vowing to ‘double down’ on military aid to Ukraine

    Liz Truss will call for an increase in defence spending on Wednesday, saying the West has overseen a “generation of underinvestment” which led to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • The West must double down on support for Ukraine, says UK's Truss

    Countries opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine must double down on their support for Kyiv, including the supply of heavy weapons, tanks and aeroplanes, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will say on Wednesday. The biggest assault on a European state since World War Two has so far killed thousands and caused widespread destruction across Ukraine, forcing the West to rethink its approach to how it protects itself and maintains global stability. Truss, in a speech due to be delivered on Wednesday evening, will warn of the need to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from claiming victory, and to use the war as a catalyst for a new world security order.

  • Europe won’t have an Omicron-adapted mRNA vaccine until at least autumn

    Europe says pandemic is entering a new phase where it must respond flexibly, but Brussels warns “we must not lower our guard.”

  • Most of Beijing’s 21 million residents to be tested for COVID, sparking lockdown worries

    Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown.

  • UN rights team in China ahead of Xinjiang visit

    The U.N. human rights office has sent an advanced team to the Chinese city of Guangzhou where they are quarantining ahead of a visit to the Xinjiang region, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. The team of five which arrived on Monday precedes an expected visit by the U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet initially programmed for May. Bachelet's highly-anticipated visit to China will be the first visit by a U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights since Louise Arbour in 2005.

  • Russia says it’s cutting gas to two EU nations in escalation of Ukraine war

    Russia opened a new front in its war over Ukraine on Wednesday, deciding to shut off gas to two European Union nations that staunchly back Kyiv, a dramatic escalation in a conflict that is increasingly becoming a wider battle with the West. One day after the United States and other Western allies vowed to speed more and better military supplies to Ukraine, the Kremlin upped the ante, using its most essential export as leverage. European gas prices shot up on the news, which the European Union commission’s president called an attempt at “blackmail.”

  • Chinese-owned fashion group Lanvin aims to woo US consumers via Shopify ahead of New York listing

    A fashion group backed by a Chinese billionaire and named after the French brand it acquired last October has teamed up with Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify to tap American consumers. Lanvin Group, a subsidiary of Fosun International - owned by Chinese tycoon Guo Guangchang - announced a partnership with Shopify, an Ottawa-based e-commerce website, to bring European fashion brands to the US market. "Our goal is to have online sales in North America reach 25 per cent [of the total] in 2025,

  • Analysis-Solomon Islands pact with China roils Australian PM's election campaign

    For the first time in decades, the actions of a foreign state have taken centre stage in an Australian election campaign, analysts said, as China's security pact with the Solomon Islands reverberates into neighbour Australia's domestic politics. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison saw a hawkish stance on China as an electoral strength.

  • Australia worried China will bring Hong Kong police techniques to Solomons

    Australia's spy chief says Canberra is concerned Chinese police deployed to the Solomon Islands under a new security pact could use "ruthless" techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Andrew Shearer, the director-general of the Office of National Intelligence, travelled to the Pacific islands nation last month in a failed attempt to persuade Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare not to sign a security pact with China that has alarmed the United States and its allies.

  • Pfizer Submits Application for Emergency Use Authorization of COVID Booster for Kids 5 to 11

    Pfizer and BioNTech said a third booster shot is believed to raise Omicron-fighting antibodies by 36 times

  • China-Solomons pact: US says lack of transparency is big concern about security agreement

    China's security agreement with the Solomon Islands shows a "complete lack of transparency", and the US will respond to any attempt by Beijing to establish a military presence in the Pacific island country, a senior US official said on Tuesday. Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said the US did not ask countries to choose between the United States and China, but instead hoped all countries could make their own decisions free from co

  • NFL draft 2022: Five players who could fall out of first round

    Several players who have been mainstays of first-round mock drafts could see their NFL draft waits extend all the way to Friday.

  • White House pushes back at critics of U.S.-Mexico border security plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined its plan to tackle border security, pushing back against criticism that it is unprepared for a late-May deadline to lift COVID-19 restrictions that have blocked asylum seekers and other migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border since early 2020. While the end of the restrictions were thrown into doubt this week by a federal court, the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden said it was still preparing for an increase in the already historic number of border crossings. Republicans and some Democrats have lambasted Biden's decision to terminate by May 23 the pandemic-era order known as Title 42, saying the Biden administration lacks an adequate plan.

  • Republicans target pause on student loan payments

    The pause's extension from the beginning of May to the end of August will add an estimated $20 billion to the deficit.

  • Chornobyl worker recalls 600-hour shift at nuclear plant under Russian occupation

    Nuclear engineer Liudmyla Kozak was part-way through a 12-hour overnight shift at the defunct Chornobyl plant when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and workers heard loud explosions from the edge of the so-called exclusion zone around the site. As military planes zipped overhead and the sound of fighting grew nearer, Kozak and her colleagues realised that the next shift of workers would not arrive to relieve them as scheduled that morning. By mid-afternoon, "we saw on our monitors that some uninvited guests were creeping in," Kozak, 45, told Reuters in Slavutych, a town near the Belarusian border where Chornobyl staff live.

  • UN tourism body suspends Russia's membership, Moscow says it quits

    MADRID (Reuters) -The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) voted to suspend Russia's membership over its invasion of Ukraine with immediate effect on Wednesday in a largely symbolic move, shortly after Moscow told the agency it had decided to quit. More than two-thirds of UNWTO's 160 member states backed the resolution suspending Russia's membership.

  • The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent: Tell Us About Making The Rock

    Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself an

  • Ukraine defense ministry claims fighting-age men abducted en masse for propaganda 'victory parades'

    Ukraine’s defense ministry on Wednesday claimed that “fighting-age” men in southern and eastern regions of Ukraine are being abducted en masse in part for Russian propaganda "victory parades."

  • 'Ukraine Is a Crime Scene,' But War Crimes Cases Against Russians Are Hard to Prosecute and Prove

    It's a far legal reach to verify evidence in a war zone, gain custody of a defendant, find the proper court of jurisdiction, and prove a case.

  • Biden Looking to Forgive Student Loan Debt

    When the Biden administration extended the payment freeze on federal student loan payments until August 31st, many were hoping that this would give the White House more time to think of a forgiveness option. President Biden previously signaled that he would be open to forgiving $10,000 of student debt per person. Any more than that would have to be an act of Congress due to legal questions around executive actions.