UK's vaccine assessor opts against COVID jabs for children

FILE - In this Monday, March 8, 2021 file photo, pupils queue for a socially distanced assembly at a school in in Manchester, England. The independent body advising the British government on the rollout of coronavirus vaccines says the direct health benefits of offering the jabs to all healthy 12 to 15 year olds are marginal. With just two per million of healthy children needing intensive care treatment for COVID-19, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said the “margin of benefit, based primarily on a health perspective, is considered too small to support advice on a universal program.” (Jon Super/PA via AP, File)
PAN PYLAS
·4 min read

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s vaccine advisors declined Friday to recommend the vaccination of healthy older children against COVID-19, saying the direct health benefits are “marginal.” However, the British government said it may join others around the world in offering the vaccines after assessing wider societal issues.

In its analysis of whether the rollout of coronavirus vaccines should be expanded to children aged between 12 and 15, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation concluded that the benefits are “marginally greater than the potential known harms.”

With just two per million of healthy children needing intensive care treatment for COVID-19, the JCVI said the “margin of benefit, based primarily on a health perspective, is considered too small to support advice on a universal program.”

In contrast, the rate among children with underlying health conditions is far higher at over 100 per million. As a result, the JCVI did expand the group of older children with underlying health conditions who should be offered the vaccine. These include those with chronic major heart, lung, kidney, liver and neurological conditions. It means about 200,000 more children will be invited for either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Though the JCVI failed to back a universal rollout to older children just as schools reopen for the new year, the U.K. may still end up joining others such as France, Germany and the U.S. in offering vaccines to that group.

The health ministers from the four U.K. nations — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — said they have asked their respective chief medical officers to make their own assessments in light of the JCVI's analysis.

“People aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable to the virus have already been offered a COVID-19 vaccine, and today we’ll be expanding the offer to those with conditions such as sickle cell disease or type 1 diabetes to protect even more vulnerable children,” said British Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“We will then consider the advice from the chief medical officers, building on the advice from the JCVI, before making a decision shortly,” he added.

One risk that has been identified is a condition known as myocarditis, which involves inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition can result in short periods of hospital observation, followed by typically swift recoveries, but the JCVI concluded that the medium to long-term outcomes are still uncertain and more follow-up time is needed to get a clearer picture.

“This was a very finely balanced decision," said Anthony Harnden, the JCVI's deputy chairman. “But while the benefits slightly outweigh the risks, the risks are very uncertain at the moment.”

Though the JCVI opted against a universal rollout to older children, it stressed that it was not within its remit to assess wider societal impacts, such as on education or children acting as sources of transmission.

Javid has already asked the National Health Service to prepare to roll out vaccinations to older children should it be be recommended by the chief medical officers.

The NHS is also preparing for possible “booster” shots for older adults. The JCVI is expected to decide soon whether third doses should be offered to all adults or just to those above a certain age or with certain health conditions.

The government is being urged to make the decision soon, potentially before the JCVI has made its conclusion, not least because winter is approaching, a time of year when the virus finds fresh legs.

Though nearly 80% of the U.K.'s adult population has been fully inoculated, the country has seen infection numbers edge higher over the past month following the lifting of lockdown restrictions. On Friday, Britain recorded another 42,076 infections, the highest daily total since July 21. Virus-related deaths have also been rising, with another 121 recorded on Friday, taking the U.K.'s total to 133,041, Europe's highest.

Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary whom Prime Minister Boris Johnson defeated in 2019 in the race to become Conservative Party leader, said time is of the essence.

“In a pandemic I think even a few days can make a big difference," he told BBC radio. "So I think we should just get on, not wait for that advice, get on with a booster program.”

___

Jill Lawless contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Democrats float tax options to pay for Biden budget

    A document circulated by the Senate Finance Committee includes a wide range of policy ideas to fund the proposal. But they haven't all been agreed to yet.

  • Oil Set for Second Weekly Gain With U.S. Storm Impact Lingering

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York fell Friday after a weak U.S. jobs report but was set for its second weekly gain as the impact of Hurricane Ida continues to snarl U.S. oil production.West Texas Intermediate futures sank below $70 a barrel but still about 1% higher for the week. The deceleration in hiring reflects growing fears of the delta variant of Covid-19 and complicates a potential decision by the Federal Reserve to begin scaling back stimulus. Traders exiting positions ahead of the long wee

  • US expects to admit more than 50,000 evacuated Afghans

    At least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the United States following the fall of Kabul as part of an “enduring commitment" to help people who aided the American war effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, the secretary of homeland security said Friday. Tens of thousands of Afghans have already made it through security vetting and arrived in the U.S. to begin the process of resettlement. Exactly how many more will come and how long it will take remain open questions, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said as he outlined the effort.

  • Inside a Florida Hospital Full of Dying, Unvaxxed Thirtysomethings

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyMIAMI—After ending a 12-hour shift on Sunday, an intensive-care unit nurse at Baptist Hospital was ready to put August behind her.The nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she did not have permission from the hospital to speak to reporters, said the past month was the worst of the pandemic so far—echoing the horrific hard numbers in the state.“It’s horrible,” the nurse told The Daily Beast. “I’ve never bagged so many t

  • What Are The Odds You've Been Exposed To COVID And Just Didn't Get Sick?

    The delta variant is everywhere. Here's how well experts feel the vaccines and our immunity are working against it right now.

  • Podcast host Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID-19, says he took ivermectin

    Joe Rogan announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he took a series of medications, including ivermectin, a drug primarily used to treat parasites in animals that the Food and Drug Administration says people should avoid.Why it matters: Rogan is one of the most influential podcast personalities in the world. In the past, some of his more controversial comments have been criticized and have put Spotify, Rogan's exclusive podcast distributor, in an awkward po

  • Over 40,000 COVID-19 patients in Florida have had monoclonal antibody treatments. Is it working?

    Over 40,000 COVID-19 patients in Florida have received monoclonal antibody treatments during the pandemic’s summer surge, a statistic Gov. Ron DeSantis is touting as helping to keep people out of the hospital and save lives. DeSantis has opened 21 clinics across the state, which offer Regeneron’s antibody cocktail to patients at no cost. It’s difficult to quantify exactly how much of a ...

  • ‘His worst fear was realized.’ Fort Worth BBQ owner dies of COVID between vaccine doses

    Waldo Strein, 73, who owned Jambo’s Original BBQ Shack in Rendon with his wife Barbie, died of COVID on Monday.

  • Why are Kansas Republicans playing this strange, dangerous COVID disinformation game?

    Roger Marshall, Ron Ryckman and Mike Thompson are all letting down their constituents. | Opinion

  • The Idaho Way: Idaho speeds toward public health crisis, with no brakes from Gov. Little

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • ‘This didn’t have to happen’: Southern Illinois hospitals filling their ICUs, asking the state for help

    The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has hit many parts of the state hard, but perhaps no region has felt it more than southern Illinois, where hospitals say they’re filling their ICU beds, postponing surgeries and even turning away some patients. In southern Illinois, just 8% of ICU beds were available as of Wednesday night, and the weekly average was even less: 6%. At one point last week, only ...

  • UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's vaccine advisers said they were not recommending the vaccination of all 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID-19, preferring a precautionary approach in healthy children due to a rare side effect of heart inflammation. The advice could see Britain pursue a different approach to the United States, Israel and some European countries, which have rolled out vaccinations to children more broadly. However a final decision has not been taken, as the British government said it would consult medical advisers to look at other factors, such as disruption to schools.

  • ‘COVID Has Broken You People’: Pennsylvania School District Melts Down Over Mask Battle

    Matthew HatcherA local Pennsylvania school board member resigned in disgust over death threats he claims to have received in the course of a fierce battle over whether his public school district should require masks in elementary schools.“COVID has broken you people, and it’s disgusting,” Central Bucks County School Board Vice President John Gamble said at a public meeting Tuesday night, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. “Common decency—you all need to find it real fast.”Gamble last w

  • Data shows Florida's latest COVID surge the deadliest yet

    Florida is reporting its deadliest peak in daily death rates since the start of the pandemic, surpassing previous coronavirus surges in the state, according to federal data published Thursday. No charges were filed but he was ordered not to come back to the school without calling first and getting permission.

  • Secret vaxxers: These Americans are getting COVID vaccinations but not telling anyone

    About 1 in 6 COVID-vaccinated Americans say they're keeping it a secret from at least some people, while more than 1 in 17 aren't telling anyone.

  • 9 Things Experts Do Every Day for Better Brain Health

    From practicing meditation to eating a healthy diet, here's exactly what the pros do daily to keep their minds sharp.

  • A woman with a mental disability was raped in her Texas group home, and needed an abortion. Under the state's new bill, she would have had to keep the baby.

    The woman's provider, Grace McGarry, told Insider this is one of many people she's treated who would be harmed by Texas' new ban.

  • Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in relentless COVID surge

    The intensive care rooms at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center are full, each a blinking jungle of tubes, wires and mechanical breathing machines. The young woman is five months pregnant and hooked to a breathing machine. Idaho hit a grim COVID-19 trifecta this week, reaching record numbers of emergency room visits, hospitalizations and ICU patients.

  • 5 Myths About Depression Everyone Should Know

    No, the condition doesn’t only affect your mood.

  • Daycare Worker Charged With Murder After Assaulting Baby Who Wouldn’t Nap, Cops Say

    Photos Courtesy Codington County Detention Center/FacebookAn unlicensed daycare worker in South Dakota has been charged with murder for the death of a 17-month-old baby she allegedly assaulted after he refused to go down for a nap, authorities said.Amanda Walder, 31, was taken into custody Thursday after she was indicted by a grand jury in Codington County on felony charges that included one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, and one count of aggravated batte