UK's warmest day so late in the year recorded in Porthmadog

Porthmadog recorded 21.2C on Remembrance Sunday - the warmest ever recorded in the UK

A coastal town in north Wales has recorded the hottest UK day this late in the year.

Temperatures in Porthmadog, Gwynedd soared to 21.2C (70.2F) on the weekend, also making it the warmest Remembrance Sunday ever recorded.

The Met Office expects the mild autumn temperatures to fall this week.

BBC Wales weather presenter Sue Charles said: "It has been a very mild weekend for November, but the weather will return to more seasonal this week."