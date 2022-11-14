UK's warmest day so late in the year recorded in Porthmadog
A coastal town in north Wales has recorded the hottest UK day this late in the year.
Temperatures in Porthmadog, Gwynedd soared to 21.2C (70.2F) on the weekend, also making it the warmest Remembrance Sunday ever recorded.
The Met Office expects the mild autumn temperatures to fall this week.
BBC Wales weather presenter Sue Charles said: "It has been a very mild weekend for November, but the weather will return to more seasonal this week."
21.2 °C at Porthmadog was a new UK record for Remembrance Sunday, and also the highest temperature ever recorded this late in the year
Here are the extremes for Sunday 13 November 2022 pic.twitter.com/688Csr2vQW
— Met Office (@metoffice) November 14, 2022