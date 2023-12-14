UL extends home win streak to 20 against EKU
UL extends home win streak to 20 against EKU
The Pacers reportedly tried to take the game ball with them after the loss on Wednesday night, which sparked an altercation in Milwaukee.
Isaiah Stewart took the bait after a bit of jostling with Pat Beverley and shoved him to the ground while setting a screen, which led to his ejection.
The Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Here's what it means and what comes next.
All 30 teams will participate, allowing fans to see some of the top up-and-coming talent in the league.
TikTok loves this cushy bestseller, and so will your recipient.
Scoop up these 10 picks — including a popular wristlet for $28 and a stunning purse for $325 off — before they sell out.
Facelifted Genesis G80 adds a more luxury and sportiness. Exterior design cues and interior treatment from the GV80 SUV siblings.
An expert on the CROWN Act says a Black Texas teen with locs is being singled out at a Houston-area high school because of his race. He’s not the only one whose hairstyle has been challenged at school or work.
Looking for a handheld vacuum? The best-selling ThisWorx car vac is on sale for a fantastic $21.75 right now, 46% off.
Stuff in hard-to-reach places is no match for this gizmo that 31,000-plus Amazon shoppers reach for daily.
Plus, score toys, throw blankets and more gifts for the entire family for a steal.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
Both New York quarterbacks delivered in wins for their respective teams in Week 14.
Even the NBC Sports Chicago announcers calling the game thought the ejection was “terrible” and “excessive.”
Tomlin called Pickens' frustrations a "non-issue" last month.
The Lakers' in-season tournament championship win Saturday was the most-watched non-Christmas regular-season game on any network since 2018.
'I'm convinced it's secretly an alien from a more advanced, hilariously efficient planet,' said one of 10,000 five-star fans — save 55%.
A 1996 Honda Odyssey minivan with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Nick Mullens replaced Joshua Dobbs in the fourth quarter and led the Vikings to a 3-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Even though other bottom feeders did win this week, the draft order remains the same at the top