UL student shot in fight near Lafayette campus

A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot during a fight just off campus at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the 600 block of Tulane Avenue, near UL's Huger Hall, where they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to LPD, the shooting occurred during a fight among several people in a parking lot. Police have not yet released the victim's identity, but LPD spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit confirmed to KLFY that the victim is a current student at the university.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: UL Lafayette student shot in fight near campus on Tulane Avenue