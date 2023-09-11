UL turning the page toward UAB

TechCrunch

Lotus revealed Thursday evening in New York City the Emeya, an all-electric four-door grand tourer that aims to compete with the likes of Porsche on speed, tech and luxury and help transform the Chinese-owned British automaker into a global performance brand by 2028. Lotus, which is owned by China's Geely, is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. The merger is expected to close by the end of the year. The company has already made progress toward that goal.