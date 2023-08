Ulez expansion live: Sadiq Khan is the 'one person responsible', says Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan at Westminster Underground Station this morning on the first day of the new Ulez

Sadiq Khan is the “one person responsible” for punishing working families with the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), Rishi Sunak has said.

The Prime Minister lashed out at the Labour Mayor of London, saying the widening of the £12.50 daily charge for the worst-polluting cars throughout the capital’s boroughs “is going to hit working families”.

He said: “I don’t think that’s the right priority, I don’t think that’s the right thing to do and I wish they hadn’t done it.

“There is one party and one person responsible for what is happening and that is the Labour mayor and the Labour Party in London, supported by Keir Starmer.”

It comes as drivers trying to check whether they have to pay the charges are facing waiting times as Transport for London’s website is struggling to cope with the demand.

Mr Khan has offered people cash to upgrade their old cars so they can avoid having to pay the charge. However, critics have warned that the £2,000 payments do not go far enough.

11:51 AM BST

Uxbridge MP: Ulez expansion a ‘very dark day’ for London

The newly-elected Tory MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has described the expansion of Ulez to outer London as a “very dark day” for the capital, Jack Maidment writes.

Steve Tuckwell told Sky News: “We have a Labour Mayor who is determined to hammer businesses and determined to hammer family incomes to the tune of £4,500.

“Not a good day for London today and particularly outer London and my constituents here in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.”

Mr Tuckwell argued that even households with Ulez-compliant vehicles will suffer a “knock-on impact”.

“Whether it be carers, whether it be gardeners, whether it be plumbers or service people, those costs are going to be passed onto people with compliant vehicles and people do see that,” he said.

“So it is going to have an impact on all business and it is going to have an impact on all households across Uxbridge and South Ruislip and outer London.”

11:24 AM BST

On the ground: 'Like paying rent for your own car'

Marius Purice, 45, drives a white diesel-run Audi A5 which he says is his “pride and joy”, but will now be forced to sell the car as is does not comply with Ulez, Blathnaid Corless reports.

The carpenter from Harrow - one of the outer London boroughs which is seeing the Ulez expansion come into force from today - said the charge was “like paying rent” on your own car.

“I can’t believe I’m going to need to change my car now. It’s going to cost me upwards of £15,000.

“But having to pay £12.50 a day is like paying rent for your own car. After 20 days of driving every day it would cost you £250. You might as well just buy a new one.”

Mr Purice also questioned what would happen to his relatively new, 2015 registration car after he sells it, given the new low emission zones all over London.

“What’s going to happen to my car? It’s a good car. I’ve had it for seven years. I don’t want to sell it - but what can I do?”

11:12 AM BST

Ulez cameras covered in red paint

Sadiq Khan has faced an immediate backlash to his Ulez expansion as cameras used to enforce the charge on polluting vehicles were vandalised.

Four Ulez cameras in Bromley, south east London, were seemingly taken out of commission on Tuesday morning after being covered in red paint.

Court Road, Bromley where four Ulez cameras have all been vandalised using red paint, making them useless on the first day of the expansion - SWNS

Bromley is one of the areas now falling under the Ulez charge from August 29 - Tony Kershaw, SWNS

11:05 AM BST

11:05 AM BST

11:03 AM BST

Sunak: 'One person responsible'

Rishi Sunak hit out at Labour and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, as he said he was opposed to the expansion of Ulez in the capital.

The Prime Minister told broadcasters: “I think people and families are struggling with the cost of living, that is obvious to everyone.

“And at that time, the Labour Party, the Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan and Keir Starmer are introducing the Ulez charge which is going to hit working families.

“I don’t think that’s the right priority, I don’t think that’s the right thing to do and I wish they hadn’t done it.”

Mr Sunak claimed that sole responsibility for the scheme lies with Mr Khan, amid questions about Boris Johnson’s role as mayor in the original development of Ulez.

“There is one party and one person responsible for what is happening and that is the Labour mayor and the Labour Party in London, supported by Keir Starmer,” he said.

10:57 AM BST

10:27 AM BST

Residents in Ulez expansion zone face two-mile treks to nearest train station

Residents in hundreds of postcodes caught under Sadiq Khan’s expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) face a journey of more than two miles to the nearest public transport.

Analysis of almost 330,000 postcodes across Greater London highlights transport deserts where people are heavily reliant on their car, but are several miles away from a train, tram or bus stop.

The most remote of these is in the London Borough of Bromley. Grays Road in Westerham is four miles away from Knockholt railway station, a journey that is estimated to take an hour-and-a-half on foot. It is also more than 750m away from the nearest bus stop.

It is one of almost 1,000 postcodes across London which is more than two miles away from its nearest tram or Tube stop. This is the equivalent of walking from Buckingham Palace to Brixton, more than an hour’s walk according to Google Maps.

Read more here.

10:20 AM BST

10:17 AM BST

Mayor accuses Transport Secretary of 'factual errors'

Sadiq Khan accused Transport Secretary Mark Harper of “factual errors”.

The Labour mayor told BBC Breakfast: “I just bumped into Mark Harper as he was leaving the studio and I think he made a couple of factual errors, which is really worth me clarifying.

“If this was about making money, I’d have acceded to the demand from the Government to expand the congestion charge much wider than it currently is. That would have been a cash grab, but I said ‘no’.

“If it was a cash grab - as the Government is saying - just to raise money, I’d have acceded to their demand to expand the Ulez without proper consultation and a proper scrappage scheme.

“This is about helping our air be cleaner. In a couple of years’ time, TfL have predicted there will be no additional money made because the number of non-compliant vehicles (will decrease), but every penny net made is used to reinvest in public transport, improving buses in outer London, improving public transport in our city.”

10:15 AM BST

Sadiq Khan 'has more plans to charge drivers'

The Mayor of London wants to roll out more road user charging schemes like the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), the Transport Secretary has said.

Speaking on LBC’s Nick Ferrari programme, Mark Harper said: “One of the problems here is that a number of London local authorities don’t support this scheme coming into force, so for the future, we are backing an amendment, a backbench amendment to a piece of legislation which will mean in future any road user charging schemes like this would have to be also backed by London boroughs.

“And that’s important because if you look at the Mayor of London’s own website for his Project 2030 scheme, he wants to roll out more road user charging schemes, pay-per-mile schemes across London.

“There are a whole bunch of jobs on that website, some of them paying up to £90,000 a year of your listeners’ money, to do pay-per-mile schemes in the future. And we want to make sure that if he were to try and do that or any future mayor, London local councils would have to support it for it to come into force.”

10:13 AM BST

Thousands apply for scrappage scheme

Sadiq Khan said Transport for London (TfL) had received more than 15,000 applications for its Ulez scrappage scheme in the past week.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I was able to announce a policy where every single Londoner is now eligible to apply. I spoke to TfL this morning. They turn around these (applications) within a matter of days.

“In the last week there have been - as we predicted - more than 15,000 applications. I think 14,000 vehicles have already been scrapped. I’d encourage your viewers, check whether your vehicle is compliant. It probably is. If it’s not, apply for support.”

10:11 AM BST

The expanded Ulez zone and some of the key roads leading into it.

10:10 AM BST

Clean air 'a right, not a privilege'

Sadiq Khan said clean air is “a right, not a privilege”.

The Mayor of London told BBC Breakfast: “We now have a really effective policy to reduce air pollution. It’s shown to be effective in central London and inner London, but I think clean air is a right not a privilege.

“What about outer London? Why shouldn’t they breathe clean air? Why should they carry on dying prematurely in numbers that could be reversed?”

10:08 AM BST

Mayor rules of pay-per-mile scheme for motorists

Sadiq Khan said a pay-per-mile scheme for motorists will not be introduced in London while he is mayor.

He told Times Radio: “I am ruling out a pay-per-mile scheme whilst I am mayor, it’s not on the agenda, it’s not on the table.

“But it’s no secret that the Government, transport officials in London and around the country, have been looking at for some time, in relation to a smarter, streamlined service for a variety of reasons, not least because the Government are worried about fuel revenues drying up over the course of the next few years.

“In fact, Boris Johnson, when he was the mayor of London - remember him? - in his transport strategy there was talk about a pay-per-mile scheme. When Rishi Sunak was chancellor he asked his Treasury officials to look into these schemes. There’s no secrecy around this.”

10:07 AM BST

Ulez not anti-car, insists Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has insisted expansion of the capital’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) is “not anti-car”.

He told Times Radio: “The policy to clean the air in London is not anti-car or anti-motorist. The good news is actually nine out of 10 cars seen driving in outer London on an average day are already compliant.

“So there is no additional fee for you to pay, no restrictions on you, yet you benefit from the clean air. But I accept there are a small number of cars that will be affected, they are non-compliant cars.

“They themselves, the drivers, breathe in pollutants, and that’s why I’ve announced that every single driver in London of a car or motorbike, every small business with a van, every charity with a minibus, will receive financial support (for scrapping non-compliant vehicles).”

10:06 AM BST

Transport Secretary 'would stop Ulez expansion'

The Transport Secretary said he would stop the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) if he had the power to do so.

Speaking on GB News, Mark Harper said: “I don’t have the power to stop it coming into force. That’s a decision for the Mayor of London backed by the Labour leader. I think he should think again.

“He says this has to do with air quality, his own impact assessment says this will only have a minor to negligible effect on air pollution. It’s not about air pollution, it’s about a money-raising exercise and this is absolutely not the time to be putting all those costs on hard-pressed and hard-working Londoners and those in the area outside London.”

Asked if he would stop the expansion if he had the power, Mr Harper said: “Yes, I don’t have the power, though. We’ve looked at this really carefully. Despite what some people say, including on your channel, I don’t have the legal power to block it.

“That’s a decision for the Mayor of London, and it’s not too late for him to think again.”

