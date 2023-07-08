The Ulez revolt is a challenge to the assumption that London is a Labour city

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Every week, more than 1.4 million people tune into my breakfast radio show. For many it is the opportunity to put across their own views on what’s making the news. And my task is pretty straightforward: to present stories that resonate with the listeners, take a standpoint, or pose a question and trust that it will make them want to contribute. Sometimes, even one word is enough to have people reaching for the phones or getting involved via email, text or Tweet. The word Brexit certainly did it. So did Trump. As did, on some occasions, just saying “Boris”. But now there is a new one: Ulez.

It might be just four letters, but it has provoked one almighty row – and also seems to be on the verge of creating a civil war within the Labour Party. For those of you living outside the metropolis and surrounding area, Ulez means mostly older, more polluting vehicles must pay £12.50 to drive in the zone which will soon encompass all the London boroughs. It also hits anyone driving into the area from the surrounding counties, such as Kent and Surrey, and indeed everywhere else.

And while Labour is pinning its hopes on picking up a slew of seats in the series of upcoming by-elections, the one being held in Boris Johnson’s old seat, Uxbridge and South Ruislip, has put leader Sir Keir Starmer in a ticklish spot. The Ulez scheme has been championed by Sadiq Khan, but Labour’s candidate in Uxbridge, Danny Beales, is in open opposition after hearing “heart-wrenching” stories from potential constituents about its impact. It’s fair to say that Sir Keir has been less than clear on his personal stance on this. In the past he’d vigorously supported the need for cleaner air in London, but he’s also backed his Uxbridge candidate saying it’s “right he stands up for his local electorate”.

While this bears no resemblance in any way to a scientific survey, I’d guess that around 80 plus per cent of my callers are furious about the scheme, which comes in on August 29. “It’s nothing more than a money making scam,” is one often repeated claim, as is: “How can the mayor have a mandate for this?” I hear emotive stories of nurses and care workers who will quit their jobs because splashing out thousands for an electric car or compliant vehicle is about as realistic a choice for them as a month’s holiday in the Maldives. The stark reality is they can’t stump up the additional £62.50 a week to get to and from work.

Sir Keir had to confront this when he arrived in my studio on Friday to take calls from my listeners. As he sat down opposite me, what he didn’t know was that of the 20 calls waiting for him, all but two were about Labour’s stance on Ulez.

First up was Tony in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, who said he’d been a Labour voter all his life, but that was about to change. “If you don’t stop mayor Khan, you’ll not only lose my vote but you’ll lose the next general election … you’ve no idea of the fury out there.” I watched closely as Sir Keir took this exchange head-on and, feeling he’d not been specific enough, I asked him if he backed Ulez’s introduction in just seven weeks’ time. “I do Nick, reluctantly, because the mayor has a legal obligation to clean up the air,” he replied, as he sought to lay blame at the door of the Government for not providing more cash for the scrappage scheme, adding “There’s no choice. “

My caller Tony wasn’t convinced, and candidly neither were many listening in. In less than a fortnight, voters in Uxbridge will be able to make their choice, followed soon enough by the entire country. And the long held theory that “London is a Labour town” has never been so open to challenge.

Nick Ferrari presents the weekday breakfast show on LBC radio

