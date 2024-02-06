New ULL initiative creates advanced opportunities for Lafayette Parish robotics students

University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Engineering has created an advanced learning opportunity for STEM students in Lafayette Parish School System.

Starting this year, UL Lafayette faculty members and researchers from several College of Engineering departments will lead weekend mentorship sessions in design and robotics

The Ramageddon Robotics team will receive academic guidance, research expertise and support for Lafayette Parish School System students who compete in high-level robotics competitions. The initiative also includes a $10,000 gift to the team.

A check presentation ceremony at LPSS’ W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center.

Led by Philip Ryland, the Ramageddon Robotics team is comprised of students from several LPSS campuses. Those campuses include students from Acadiana, Comeaux, Lafayette, Southside and the David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy high schools. Students from nearby parishes and homeschooled students also participate.

The competitions also help aspiring engineers gain “real-world” engineering experience and develop leadership skills, said Ryland, a teacher at the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center and lead mentor for Ramageddon Robotics.

Dr. Ahmed Khattab, dean of the university’s College of Engineering, said that the college’s support of the Ramageddon Robotics team represents “an investment that promises numerous returns for the future of the engineering field, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Team members design, build, program and test industrial-sized robots. The hands-on instruction and guidance will include access to laboratories and specialized equipment on UL Lafayette’s campus.

“This is just the beginning,” Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. said. “Lafayette Parish is fortunate to have a university in our area to partner with and we look forward to expanding these opportunities that allow our students to excel.”

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: UL Lafayette engineering department to mentor STEM students in robotics