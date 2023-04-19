Ullapool's squirrel and otter safety signs 'stolen'

The signs were put up after concerns about squirrel and otter deaths

Road signs warning motorists of red squirrels and otters crossing roads in and around a Highland village have been stolen, conservationists have claimed.

The signs had been erected following a campaign by Ullapool Sea Savers, a conservation group for young people.

Its members had been concerned by the numbers of squirrels and otters killed on roads in their area.

Three of the four signs the group paid for after fundraising efforts were taken in recent weeks, they said.

A spokesman for Ullapool Sea Savers said signs with local place names and others marking the North Coast 500, a scenic route that passes through Ullapool, have also been disappearing.

As well as raising money to pay for the signs, the group had to get the necessary permissions from authorities and landowners to have them installed at roadsides.

Red squirrels in the Ullapool area are descendants of squirrels released in the area about 15 years ago

The signs warn of otters on local roads

The spokesman said: "Our signs have made a difference, we've seen less dead wildlife since putting them up.

"We decided to highlight the fact these signs were funded by a kids charity, hoping to convince people to leave them be."

Shetland wildlife photographer Hugh Harrop was among those who became aware of the thefts and set up a crowdfunding appeal to pay for new signs.

The appeal has raised almost £2,000 so far.

Red squirrels were reintroduced to the Ullapool area in a conservation project about 15 years ago.