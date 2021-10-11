New Ulm burglar accused of stabbing in Chicago

Oct. 11—NEW ULM — A man sentenced to time served and probation in a drug-fueled burglary in New Ulm is in a Chicago jail on attempted murder charges.

Alex James Blickem, 29, of New Ulm, was sentenced on gross misdemeanor burglary and felony drug charges Monday in Brown County District Court. The sentencing hearing was held virtually while Blickem is in the Cook County (Illinois) Jail after he allegedly stabbed a stranger.

In April, Blickem forced his way into a rural New Ulm residence and threatened to kill a resident he did not know, charges said. The resident said the intruder then grabbed him and tried to wrestle him to the ground.

The resident escaped and a responding sheriff's deputy found Blickem passed out inside the residence with a baggie of methamphetamine.

Blickem spent 21 days in jail before he was released to go to inpatient drug treatment, court records show. He entered a Norgaard plea to two charges in August, indicating he did not remember the burglary due to substance use.

He was sentenced Monday to 21 days in jail already served and five years of probation.

Blickem was arrested in Chicago on Oct. 2 — after he pleaded guilty but before he was sentenced in Brown County.

He is accused of stabbing a man he does not know who was working out in the gym of a condo high-rise, according to Chicago media reports. The man was stabbed and hospitalized with serious injuries but was stable, according to WLS-TV.

Blickem is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and burglary and will make a next court appearance in that case Oct. 28.