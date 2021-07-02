New Ulm day care director charged with theft

Jul. 2—NEW ULM — Charges allege the director of a New Ulm child care center gave herself an unauthorized pay raise.

Angela Lynn Voges, 32, of Courtland, was charged with felony theft Thursday in Brown County District Court.

Board members of the Kids X-Cel Center last week reported suspected theft by Voges, who was the center's executive director.

Paystubs show Voges' salary changed from $28.84 per hour to $38.46 per hour in January and the board members told authorities they did not approve that increase, according to a court complaint.

The board members also reported unauthorized additions to Voges' vacation and sick time.

An employee who made the compensation changes told an investigator she did so at Voges' direction after Voges told her the board had approved them.

Voges collected over $8,000 in unauthorized pay from January to mid-June, the charges say.