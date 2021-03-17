New Ulm man accused of assaulting, threatening woman

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Mar. 17—NEW ULM — A New Ulm man assaulted a woman he knows, held a pillow over her face and threatened to kill her, according to a court complaint.

A woman told police Hans Christian Gunderson, 50, jumped on top of her in a bed and hit her in the head and knee at his residence Sunday afternoon. He then allegedly held a pillow over her face and threatened to kill her if she did not stop screaming. She said she could still breathe while he held the pillow for about 30 seconds.

When someone knocked on the door, Gunderson reportedly took the woman's cellphone and climbed out a second-story window.

Methylone (a psychoactive drug) was found in Gunderson's possession after he was located and arrested, according to the complaint.

Gunderson was charged Monday in Brown County District Court with felony counts of domestic assault, threats and harassment. He also faces gross misdemeanor drug charges.

