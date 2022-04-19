New Ulm man accused of criminal sexual conduct

Apr. 19—NEW ULM — A New Ulm man is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to charges filed Friday.

Julian Nicolas Reyes, 41, faces three felonies in Brown County District Court.

A woman told police that Reyes made her daughter, who is younger than 14 years old, inappropriately touch him after exposing himself to the girl on April 10, according to a criminal complaint. The mother and girl both reported he also kissed the girl during the incident, which was reported to New Ulm police Wednesday.

The girl shared that similar incidents of sexual assault by Reyes had been happening "a lot" since January, according to the complaint.

Reyes was arrested without incident.

After reading Reyes his Miranda warning, an investigator reported Reyes declined to give a statement, according to the complaint.

